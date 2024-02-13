Help local kids at the Winter Bed Build

A bed to sleep in – it may seem a simple thing but having a safe and comfortable bed to settle into each night is key to overall health and wellness.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Volunteers of all ages took part in the Sleep in Heavenly Peace bed build last year and the nonprofit is hoping just as many people come out for the winter build event this Saturday.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Sleep in Heavenly Peace has one mission - providing safe, comfortable beds for kids to call their own. Community members can help make that happen this Saturday at the Winter Bed Build.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace President Carmen Murzyn is encouraging people to take part in the Winter Community Bed Build.

A bed to sleep in – it may seem a simple thing but having a safe and comfortable bed to settle into each night is key to overall health and wellness.

But there are many children throughout the community who do not have a bed to call their own. Instead, they must share with others or sleep on couches, air mattresses or even floors, a circumstance that can be detrimental to their development.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s mission is to eradicate this issue but the nonprofit cannot fulfill that mission alone. Community involvement is crucial and this Saturday, residents have the chance to make a big impact on the lives of local youngsters by participating in the Winter Community Bed Build.

“We’re very excited to be holding another bed build this month,” Carmen Murzyn, president of the Nye County chapter of the nationwide Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization, told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We’d love to have everyone come and help us out. We’ll have some refreshments and a barbecue to keep everyone fueled up and we’re also having a door prize and a small raffle, compliments of a donor. So come lend a hand in ensuring our organization’s motto – no kid sleeps in the floor in our town!”

Murzyn noted that experience with carpentry or construction isn’t necessary in order to volunteer, only a desire to be a part of a good cause.

“You don’t need any construction skills, we’ll train you right on site! You can exercise your existing skills or learn some new ones, all while helping to do something really amazing for our local kids,” Murzyn remarked.

The last bed build for the Nye County chapter took place in Sept. 2023 as part of the nonprofit’s National Build Day, an annual event in which chapters from all over the country take part. The Nye County chapter reached its goal of constructing 20 new bed frames at that event and Murzyn is optimistic that the winter build will be just as successful.

It’s not just bed frames, either. Sleep in Heavenly Peace provides a new mattress, pillows and bedding to fit out each of the beds it builds and then delivers it all straight to the homes of children in need.

That’s why donations are so important, as they allow the nonprofit the ability to buy not just the materials needed for constructing the frames but the accoutrements that accompany every bed too. Monetary donations are always gratefully accepted, as are donations of new, twin-size bedding, pillows and twin mattresses.

The Winter Community Bed Build is set for this Saturday, Feb. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2731 S. Woodchips Road.

For more information contact Murzyn at 775-910-8921.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com