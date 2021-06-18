Henderson Police retract earlier statement: Teen is still missing

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.: A 15-year-old girl that went missing in the Las Vegas metropolitan area is still missing, according to the Henderson Police Department.

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.: A 15-year-old girl that went missing in the Las Vegas metropolitan area is still missing, according to the Henderson Police Department.

The Henderson Police Department reported that the case was closed to the Pahrump Valley Times in error that 15-year-old Linzy-Anne Fong’s case was closed, according to an email from Katrina Farrell, office of public information, Henderson Police Department.

“When confirming her current status through communications this morning her name had been run with a misspelling in error,” Farrell said in an email.

Farrell said Fong “is still listed as an open case runaway juvenile.”

UPDATE 2 p.m.: The family of a missing teen, Linzy-Anna Fong, reported on social media that the she was in contact with them. The Henderson Police Department stated, earlier on Monday, that, “She is no longer listed as a runaway juvenile.”

Ronda Fong stated on social media at 11 a.m. on Monday, “Hi everyone. First I want to say thank you for the support and prayers for Linzy. She did contact us last night. She seems ok. I will continue to search until I find her. We appreciate you all!”

A teen girl, a former Pahrump resident now living in Texas, went missing during a trip to Las Vegas.

Fifteen-year-old Linzy-Anne Fong was last seen on the evening of June 15, according to information being distributed in a flyer.

Fong was scheduled to be on a flight back home on the following day but missed it, according to authorities.

Fong is described as having brown hair with blonde underneath. She has blue eyes and is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds.

Fong was last seen wearing an orange Gatorade T-shirt, jeans and black and white checkered Vans with red on them. She could have a gray hard case rolling suitcase with her.

The Henderson Police Department can be contacted at 702-267-5000.