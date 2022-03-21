Here are the candidates running for office in Nye County
Here’s a look at who filed to run for public office in Nye County. Candidates may withdraw from the race by 5 p.m. March 29 for their name not to appear on the ballot. The Nevada Primary is June 14.
COUNTY PARTISAN OFFICES
NYE COUNTY ASSESSOR (4-year term)
• Wayne “Boomer” Buck (Republican)
• Sheree Stringer (Republican)
NYE COUNTY CLERK (4-year term)
• Ian Bayne (Republican)
• Andrew Caccavale (Republican)
• Mark F. Kampf (Republican)
• Darryl James Lackey (no party)
NYE COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 1 (2-year term)
(Beatty 01, Currant 02, Duckwater 03, Gabbs 04, Ione 05, Amargosa Valley 06, Manhattan 07, Mercury 08, Round Mountain 12, Sunnyside 13, Tonopah 14 & 15, Crystal 18, Pahrump 26, Pahrump 32, Smoky Valley 35)
• Trevor Dolby (Republican)
• Bruce Jabbour (Republican)
NYE COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 4 (4-year term)
(Pahrump 11, 28, 30, 31)
• Leo Blundo (Republican)
• Ron Boskovich (Republican)
• Nurmara Patino Quintero (Republican)
NYE COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 5 (4-year term)
(Pahrump 17, 19, 20, 22, 24)
• Dee-Anna “Dee” Mounts (Republican)
• William Simpson (Republican)
• Debra Strickland (Republican)
NYE COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY (4-year term)
• Chris Arabia (Republican)
• Nicholas Anthony Del Vecchio (Democrat)
• Brian T. Kunzi (Republican)
NYE COUNTY PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR (4-year term)
• Lou Baker (IAP)
• Joshua Bissell (Republican)
• Robert Jones (Democrat)
• Ginger L. Stumne (Republican)
NYE COUNTY RECORDER (4-year term)
• Deborah Beatty (Republican)
• Eileen Prudhont (Republican)
NYE COUNTY TREASURER (4-year term)
• Raelyn C. Powers (Republican)
• John Wesley Prudhont (Republican)
DISTRICT NONPARTISAN OFFICES
BEATTY GENERAL IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT
3 SEATS (1 seat unexpired, 2-year term; 2 seats, 4-year terms)
• Stephanie Beecham
• Autumn Byington
• Sheri Ann Poynter
BEATTY WATER & SANITATION DISTRICT
4 SEATS (1 seat unexpired, 2-year term, 3 seats, 4-year terms)
• James David Bryan
• Frank Jarvis
• Dustin Pacleb-Grundy
• Derek Stonebarger
• Albert Verrilli
NORTHERN NYE COUNTY HOSPITAL DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
(Currant 02, Duckwater 03, Gabbs 04, Ione 05, Manhattan 07, Round Mountain 12, Sunnyside 13, Tonopah 14 & 15, Smoky Valley 35)
4 SEATS (2 seats, 2-year terms; 2 seats 4-year terms)
• Horace H. Carlyle
• Cheri L. Harper
• Don Kaminski
• Nancy Maslach
• Patricia “Patty” Winters-Browning
NYE COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEES (4-year terms)
AREA I: Beatty 01, Currant 02, Duckwater 03, Gabbs 04, Ione 05, Amargosa 06, Manhattan 07, Mercury 08, Round Mountain 12, Sunnyside 13, Tonopah 14 & 15, Forty Bar 18, Pahrump 26, Smoky Valley 35)
• Lavey Kindred
• Roger Morones
AREA III – Pahrump 11, 16, 27
• Bryan Wulfenstein
AREA V – Pahrump 19, 20
• Chelsy Fischer
• Sean Hastings
• Jody Leavitt
AREA VII – Pahrump 22
• Chelsy Fischer
• Nathan L. Gent
• Arthur Hodge Sr.
• Troy A. La Mana
• Joel Oscarson
• Amy Veloz
COUNTY NONPARTISAN OFFICE
NYE COUNTY SHERIFF (4-year term)
• Joe McGill
• Eric G. Murphy
• Jose “Joe” Parra
• “Tasha” Pfaff
• Diane Sauter
• Sharon A. Wehrly
TOWNSHIP NONPARTISAN OFFICES
AMARGOSA VALLEY TOWN BOARD
2 SEATS (2-year unexpired terms)
• Richard Claessen
• Harv Dykstra
• Brenda Dymond
• Scott Harris
2 SEATS (4-year expired terms)
• Carolyn I. Allen
• John Bosta
• Sara K. Rivers
ROUND MOUNTAIN TOWN BOARD
(3 seats, 2-year unexpired terms)
• No filings
(2 seats, 4-year terms)
• Nicole Silberschlag
• Robert “Bob” Spivey Jr.
TONOPAH TOWN BOARD
• 2 SEATS, 4-year terms
• Joni Eastley
• Jerry Elliston