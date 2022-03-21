Here are the candidates running for office in Nye County

Candidates may withdraw from the race by 5 p.m. March 29 for their name not to appear on the ballot. The Nevada Primary is June 14.

Here’s a look at who filed to run for public office in Nye County. Candidates may withdraw from the race by 5 p.m. March 29 for their name not to appear on the ballot. The Nevada Primary is June 14.

COUNTY PARTISAN OFFICES

NYE COUNTY ASSESSOR (4-year term)

• Wayne “Boomer” Buck (Republican)

• Sheree Stringer (Republican)

NYE COUNTY CLERK (4-year term)

• Ian Bayne (Republican)

• Andrew Caccavale (Republican)

• Mark F. Kampf (Republican)

• Darryl James Lackey (no party)

NYE COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 1 (2-year term)

(Beatty 01, Currant 02, Duckwater 03, Gabbs 04, Ione 05, Amargosa Valley 06, Manhattan 07, Mercury 08, Round Mountain 12, Sunnyside 13, Tonopah 14 & 15, Crystal 18, Pahrump 26, Pahrump 32, Smoky Valley 35)

• Trevor Dolby (Republican)

• Bruce Jabbour (Republican)

NYE COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 4 (4-year term)

(Pahrump 11, 28, 30, 31)

• Leo Blundo (Republican)

• Ron Boskovich (Republican)

• Nurmara Patino Quintero (Republican)

NYE COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 5 (4-year term)

(Pahrump 17, 19, 20, 22, 24)

• Dee-Anna “Dee” Mounts (Republican)

• William Simpson (Republican)

• Debra Strickland (Republican)

NYE COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY (4-year term)

• Chris Arabia (Republican)

• Nicholas Anthony Del Vecchio (Democrat)

• Brian T. Kunzi (Republican)

NYE COUNTY PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR (4-year term)

• Lou Baker (IAP)

• Joshua Bissell (Republican)

• Robert Jones (Democrat)

• Ginger L. Stumne (Republican)

NYE COUNTY RECORDER (4-year term)

• Deborah Beatty (Republican)

• Eileen Prudhont (Republican)

NYE COUNTY TREASURER (4-year term)

• Raelyn C. Powers (Republican)

• John Wesley Prudhont (Republican)

DISTRICT NONPARTISAN OFFICES

BEATTY GENERAL IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

3 SEATS (1 seat unexpired, 2-year term; 2 seats, 4-year terms)

• Stephanie Beecham

• Autumn Byington

• Sheri Ann Poynter

BEATTY WATER & SANITATION DISTRICT

4 SEATS (1 seat unexpired, 2-year term, 3 seats, 4-year terms)

• James David Bryan

• Frank Jarvis

• Dustin Pacleb-Grundy

• Derek Stonebarger

• Albert Verrilli

NORTHERN NYE COUNTY HOSPITAL DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES

(Currant 02, Duckwater 03, Gabbs 04, Ione 05, Manhattan 07, Round Mountain 12, Sunnyside 13, Tonopah 14 & 15, Smoky Valley 35)

4 SEATS (2 seats, 2-year terms; 2 seats 4-year terms)

• Horace H. Carlyle

• Cheri L. Harper

• Don Kaminski

• Nancy Maslach

• Patricia “Patty” Winters-Browning

NYE COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEES (4-year terms)

AREA I: Beatty 01, Currant 02, Duckwater 03, Gabbs 04, Ione 05, Amargosa 06, Manhattan 07, Mercury 08, Round Mountain 12, Sunnyside 13, Tonopah 14 & 15, Forty Bar 18, Pahrump 26, Smoky Valley 35)

• Lavey Kindred

• Roger Morones

AREA III – Pahrump 11, 16, 27

• Bryan Wulfenstein

AREA V – Pahrump 19, 20

• Chelsy Fischer

• Sean Hastings

• Jody Leavitt

AREA VII – Pahrump 22

• Chelsy Fischer

• Nathan L. Gent

• Arthur Hodge Sr.

• Troy A. La Mana

• Joel Oscarson

• Amy Veloz

COUNTY NONPARTISAN OFFICE

NYE COUNTY SHERIFF (4-year term)

• Joe McGill

• Eric G. Murphy

• Jose “Joe” Parra

• “Tasha” Pfaff

• Diane Sauter

• Sharon A. Wehrly

TOWNSHIP NONPARTISAN OFFICES

AMARGOSA VALLEY TOWN BOARD

2 SEATS (2-year unexpired terms)

• Richard Claessen

• Harv Dykstra

• Brenda Dymond

• Scott Harris

2 SEATS (4-year expired terms)

• Carolyn I. Allen

• John Bosta

• Sara K. Rivers

ROUND MOUNTAIN TOWN BOARD

(3 seats, 2-year unexpired terms)

• No filings

(2 seats, 4-year terms)

• Nicole Silberschlag

• Robert “Bob” Spivey Jr.

TONOPAH TOWN BOARD

• 2 SEATS, 4-year terms

• Joni Eastley

• Jerry Elliston