Highway 190 construction project is now underway

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Motorists traveling along State Route 190 could experience delays up to 20 minutes, as the Towne Pass Curve Realignment project, within Death Valley National Park is now underway. The project is expected to completed by the end of May of this year.

Motorists traveling along California Highway 190 could experience a few delays, as a new construction project is now underway.

Officials from the California Department of Transportation, (Caltrans) announced in a news release that the Towne Pass Curve Realignment project, within Death Valley National Park, is roughly a half mile east of Towne Pass.

The $1.9 million dollar project, awarded to Meyers Earthwork of Redding, California, officials noted, is designed to enhance safety in the area and reduce accidents by realigning curves and constructing shoulders.

“Travelers should anticipate a delay of up to 20 minutes during construction, which is Monday through Thursday, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” the release stated. “Construction is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials and construction-related issues. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please be work zone alert. ”

The project is expected to be completed by the end of May 2019.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, on Twitter: @pvtimes