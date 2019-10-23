Home decor store coming to Pahrump

Two Pahrump women are bringing locals in southern Nye County a place to shop for antiques, restored and refurbished furniture and offering services for customers to make their own creations, along with bringing a line of “farmhouse decor.”

Lets Chalk About It! is set to hold its grand opening celebration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. The event will occur at 1017 Basin Ave., Suite 7.

Trina Stillian, partner in the company, said she’s hoping to see about 50 people make their way to the shop on Saturday.

The grand opening event will have drawings, food such as popcorn and hot dogs, along with sweets and refreshments, according to a post on the company’s Facebook page.

Some of the items the store will carry includes “refurbished and restored furniture, antique items and furniture, various chalk paints for refurbishing furniture, and farmhouse home decor,” Stillian said.

“Many of our items are refurbished, but we do have some original pieces as well,” Stillian said. “Some pieces are antiques, and we don’t want to paint them if someone wants them as originals.”

Some items will be left without paint, as the company does “custom request work,” Stillian said.

“We also will be holding bi-monthly classes to teach how to do some of the things we do,” Stillian said. “Our first class is Thursday, Oct. 24 and has already sold out.”

The company’s beginnings started when Joanna Day, the main owner of Lets Chalk About It!, “came up with the idea for the store because it has been a passion of hers to restore and paint furniture for many years, and she wanted to share her knowledge with friends and the community,” Stillian said.

Day has had other ventures in the Pahrump area, but this will be her first standalone store.

Day has lived in Pahrump for the last five years with her husband Frank, a Pahrump native.

The shop did a soft opening in early October.

Stillian said one of the goals of the shop “is to have a place where women can come meet, have coffee or tea, paint if they want, and share ideas.”

Day “came up with the name Let’s Chalk About it! because we use chalk paint, and she wants women to come in and ‘chalk about it,’ meaning chalk paint and talk!” Stillian said.

For more, call 702-806-1200 or head to the company’s Facebook page at bit.ly/2MwTFLV

