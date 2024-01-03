Horizon Market manager charged with embezzling

Deputy Breanna Nelson opened an investigation on Dec. 22 after speaking to the owner, who said more than $100,000 was unaccounted for after an extensive audit of the store’s account.

Teri Champala

The operations manager for Pahrump’s Horizon Market convenience stores is facing an embezzlement charge after the owner discovered missing funds from at least two locations in town.

Deputy Breanna Nelson opened an investigation on Dec. 22 after speaking to the owner, who said more than $100,000 was unaccounted for after an extensive audit of the store’s account.

The operations manager was identified as Teri Champala, the sheriff’s office said.

It’s unclear how long she was employed by the company.

Tech experts

Following the interview with the owner, Nelson contacted Red River Technology, which is the company that provides digital transformation services for Horizon Market.

“Red River Technology gets all of the store’s sales data directly from the store registers when a product is scanned,” Nelson’s report stated. “While going over the numbers with Red River the owner learned that some of the sales numbers had been changed. The owner and Champala are the only two people with the ability to manipulate the numbers in Red River’s system.”

The receipts

Nelson also said that Red River officials provided the original documents that came directly from two of the store’s point-of-sale system.

The affected stores are located at 2030 W. Bell Vista Road, where Nelson said $57,638.95 was missing and 961 S. Linda St. where $42,868.46 was reported missing, according to the owner.

All told, Deputy Nelson said $100,507.41 was allegedly stolen by Champala, between May and December of 2023.

Narrowing it down

Additionally, Nelson was able to look up a specific day that had a significant loss in funds, and was able to confirm that the account that was logged in and making changes, was Champala’s, Nelson stated in the arrest report.

“I then made contact with Champala, who denied having the ability to manipulate Red River’s numbers,” Nelson noted. “Champala also advised that no one else had access to use her username or password.”

Arrest

Following Nelson’s initial investigation, Champala was arrested and transported to the Nye County Detention Center for alleged embezzlement from her place of employment over a period of eight months.

Bail amount was set at $5,000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, or on X, formerly Twitter: @pvtimes.