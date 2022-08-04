How you can go to Hawaii without leaving Pahrump

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Rau Tama Nui dancers brought an authentic performance to life at the 2019 CASA Luau. The group will make a return this year during the 2022 CASA Luau, set for September 17.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo, a huge crowd of CASA Luau attendees is shown enjoying their evening of Hawaiian-themed fun. This event regularly attracts a large crowd but only 200 tickets will be sold this year, so attendees will want to buy them soon to make sure they don't miss out.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The 2022 CASA Luau will bring in money to support the nonprofit's mission of recruiting, training and supporting volunteers advocates for foster youth.

In just over a month’s time, Pioneer Territory Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) will be hosting its first in-person fundraiser since February of 2020 and residents have the chance to spend an evening reveling in Hawaiian-style fun while simultaneously generating much-needed funds to support the nonprofit’s mission.

“I am excited to announce that tickets for the 2022 luau are now on sale after a two-year COVID hiatus!” Kathie McKenna said.

McKenna is the executive director of the local CASA organization and as she previously told the Pahrump Valley Times, the pandemic put quite a pinch on the organization’s finances. With the public health crisis shutting down many activities throughout both 2020 and 2021, CASA was unable to hold its usual annual fundraisers. Now, however, the group is getting back into the swing of things and is looking forward to hosting its first large event in many long months.

“This event supports our nonprofit program of supporting foster children in our court system,” McKenna detailed. “We are the voice for those children! Your generous support helps to keep our doors open.”

McKenna said the event will be a traditional luau with all the themed elements patrons could want. There will be plenty of authentic Hawaiian cuisine, along with a selection of Hawaiian desserts, but the feast is just one part of what is sure to be a fabulous night. Attendees will be able to take part in both live and silent auctions featuring an array of prizes and there will be a pick-a-prize raffle and 50/50 raffle as well.

One of the most exciting portions of the CASA Luau is sure to be the entertainment, with McKenna stating, “Coming back this year is the infamous Rau Tama Nui dancers. We are so thankful for their generous donation of their time to perform for us.”

Those who want to get in on all the fun should act fast, because there will only be 200 tickets sold.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available, with two different packages, including Ohana and Aloha. The Ohana sponsorship costs $450 and includes tickets and a table for six, a half-page ad in the event program and mentions in all event promotions. The Aloha package costs $650 and includes tickets and a table for eight, a full-page program ad and mentions in all event promotions.

The 2022 CASA Luau will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Calvada Eye on Walt Williams Drive. Tickets are $50 each and can be reserved by email at info@ptcasanv.org or by calling 775-505-2272.

For more information on CASA visit www.PTCASANV.org

