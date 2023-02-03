ICYMI: See the animals at the Nature Health Farms ‘fun’draiser

Nature Health Farms was the venue for plenty of amusement this past Saturday, with a bevy of activities and entertainment taking place during the farm’s 3rd Annual “Fun”draiser.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A hot air balloon hovers over Nature Health Farms while a trio of alpaca's calmly munch on some hay during the farm's 3rd Annual "Fun"draiser.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A youngster is pictured assisting with shoveling additional feed into the food containers for the large pigs at Nature Health Farms.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Families from all across the valley were drawn to the Nature Health Farms "Fun"draiser on Saturday, January 28. Here, greeters are shown selling admission tickets.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Animals of all sorts were wandering around the farm during the Nature Health Farms "Fun"draiser and patrons were obviously delighted to be able to interact with them.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Furry creatures are not the only ones who call Nature Health Farms home, with feathered friends such as the turkey shown here roaming the property.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The flashy colors of the Nature Health Farms peacocks had fundraiser attendees remarking on the birds' beauty.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A shaggy-coated goat enjoys some hay at Nature Health Farms.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nature Health Farms offers a petting zoo and private tours for members of the public.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times With soft and fluffy fur, Nature Health Farms' alpacas were a big draw for "Fun"draiser attendees.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Two children are pictured feeding baby goats at Nature Health Farms.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Face painting was just one of the many fun activities for people to enjoy at the Nature Health Farms 3rd Annual "Fun"draiser.

Nature Health Farms was the venue for plenty of amusement this past Saturday, with a plethora of activities and entertainment taking place during the farm’s 3rd Annual “Fun”draiser.

Hosted partly in celebration of Nature Health Farms founder Alex D’Jon’s birthday, the “Fun”draiser saw a steady flow of patrons making their way around the property, interacting with the many free-roaming animals, floating above the site in a tethered hot air balloon and basking in the balmy conditions. Food trucks offered a variety of tasty eats and treats, live music and a DJ kept toes tapping and adrenaline-seekers were able to try their hand at bull riding.

Attendees were treated to celebrity appearances by Tatiana Malyarov from Criss Angel’s Mindfreak and comedian Mike Hammer. Penny, the clown-clothed face painter, decorated youngsters’ faces and the farm, which specializes in hemp, had its CBD products for sale too.

“The event went great. Our hot air balloon was stolen two days prior and yet Vegas Hot Air Balloon Rides still made it!” D’Jon said following the fundraiser. “Pahrump was hit with heavy winds and bad weather all week, even on Sunday, but God is good and Saturday’s weather was perfect. Our petting zoo was definitely the most popular attraction and everyone had fun!”

D’Jon reported attendance at around 280 guests and his favorite part of it all was seeing everybody’s happy, smiling faces as they enjoyed everything that there was to see and do.

“Because of the generosity of our guests and support from our sponsors who came, such as Tatiana and Mike, Penny Wiggins, World of Dance, Hofbrauhaus, Rent2Go, Aspect Realty, Deanna O’Donnell, Eddie O’Brien, House of Designers, Better Bins, Java Junkies, EXP Realty, Xpress Diesel and Auto Repair, Four4Corners, Grazingbelles, Vegas Hot Air Balloons, Slang Tacos, High Desert Wash and Fold, Pahrump Mobile Mechanics, auctioneer Ski Censke, all the bands, Drew Hamlin, Julia Fippova, Big Cat Encounters, 2nd Amendment Guns and McManus Auctions, we were able to generate enough to feed the approximately 70 animals for about one month,” D’Jon said.

For those who may have missed out on the event or who simply want to make a return trip, Nature Health Farms offers a petting zoo experience. Tickets are $15 for regular admission or $10 for children ages 3 to 12 and seniors 65 and older. Children two and younger get in free. People who are celebrating a birthday can also get in free on Sundays, with valid ID. There is a half-off special for military and first responders as well.

Nature Health Farms also does private tours, with a variety of packages available. Las Vegas tourists can get in on the farm fun too, with a package that includes transportation to and from a Vegas hotel and an hour at the petting zoo with feed. The more adventurous may want to consider the farm’s hot air balloon ride and petting zoo combo package in which buyers get transportation to and from Las Vegas, a hot air balloon ride over Pahrump concluding with a champagne toast and access to the petting zoo. That experience can also be upgraded to include lunch and wine tastings at three different wineries.

Nature Health Farms is located at 351 Bunarch Road in Pahrump. For petting zoo and private tour pricing or more information call or text 775-764-9880 or visit www.NatureHealthFarms.com

Freelancer John Clausen contributed to this story.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com