News

Influenza activity down from past flu seasons

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
February 5, 2021 - 1:23 pm
 
Health officials recommend vaccination and hand-washing to avoid contracting the flu. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Health officials recommend vaccination and hand-washing to avoid contracting the flu. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Influenza activity — specifically hospitzlizations, deaths and positive test results from sentinel laboratories — has been significantly lower than past years, according to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, Office of Public Health Investigations and Epidemiology, which regularly monitors influenza activity in the state.

By week 02 for the 2020-2021 season, there have been 23 hospitalizations, 1 death and 0.02% specimens testing positive by the sentinel labs. That compares to week 02 for the 2019-2020 season, when there were 931 hospitalizations, 22 deaths, and 48.3% positivity. For the 2018-2019 season, there were 449 hospitalizations, 13 deaths, and 26.5% of positivity.

The season begins in the fall (on week 40) and continues into the next year (until week 20) with each week identified to coincide with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR.

Many states are reporting low influenza activity this season. It is believed that these decreases are because of the adoption of COVID-19 precautions.

“Along with improved hygiene practices, significantly more people are wearing masks this season and avoiding close contact and group gatherings with others, which helps prevent the spread of the virus,” said Maximilian Wegener, DPBH influenza surveillance coordinator.

Influenza-like illness is another indicator OPHIE monitors, which gives insights into the magnitude of the influenza activity for the state. Because of the circulation of COVID-19 this season, it is anticipated that ILI activity will remain elevated since those with COVID-19 typically would meet classification criteria for ILI.

Influenza-like illness is defined as fever (temperature higher than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, 37.8 degrees Celsius) in the presence of cough and/or sore throat without a known cause other than influenza. Though ILI for week 02 for this current season is around the same percentage that was seen in the previous two seasons, the number of those seen in emergency department, inpatient and outpatient settings is the lowest it has been compared to the previous two seasons.

Though flu numbers are low, public health officials highly recommend that the public still get their seasonal influenza vaccination if they have not done so.

“Influenza cases typically start to peak in the beginning of February to the middle of March, and little is still known about the severity of being co-infected with influenza and COVID-19,” Wegener said. “Precautions to prevent them are crucial, and vaccines continue to play a major role in preventing the spread of both. We recommend getting the influenza vaccine as soon as possible to avoid any delays in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who receive any vaccine, including the one for influenza, need to wait at least 14 days to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who get the COVID-19 vaccination would need to wait 14 days to get another vaccination.

More information can be found at NVFluFighter.org

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times More than 100 skiers and snowboarders ranging in ages 3 to ...
Bridgeport now open for snowmobiling
Staff Report

Because of snow from recent storms, the Bridgeport Winter Recreation Area in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Bridgeport Ranger District is now open for snowmobiling.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue downward trend
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue downward trend
Staff Report

The Nevada Hospital Association reports the state is continuing to see a downward trajectory in COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 956 confirmed and 116 suspected as of Friday, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek announced at the daily briefing on the state’s pandemic response.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church submitted a pre-appli ...
Coronavirus block grant proposals presented
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is in the midst of another Community Development Block Grant process, this time with the grant program focusing solely on projects that are specific to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Buffalo chicken wings are a tradition paired ...
Get a leg up on your game day party
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Fun fact – next to Thanksgiving, the Super Bowl is the second biggest food holiday. When it comes to the Super Bowl, some foods are just traditional, like Buffalo chicken wings. But I’m going to be bold and suggest we ditch the chicken wings this year and swap in chicken legs. What?

Photo courtesy of BLM Alan Shepherd was recently named as the new deputy state director for res ...
BLM names new deputy state director for Nevada
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

There’s a new deputy state director for resources, lands and planning for the Bureau of Land Management in Nevada.

Thinkstock More letters to the editor can be seen at pvtimes.com
Letters to the Editor

Unlikely Nevada will have enough vaccine for near future

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A view of Bell Vista Avenue traveling west from Highway 160. ...
Bell Vista shortlisted for improvement grant
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Bell Vista Avenue and Bell Vista Road, also known as the Bob Ruud Memorial Highway, have been shortlisted for a federal grant program that would provide millions of dollars in improvements to roughly 20 miles of deteriorating roadway and the public is encouraged to provide its thoughts on the proposed project.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Treasurer John Prudhont
Nye County released from fiscal watch
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After two years of hard work and intense scrutiny of its books, which resulted in the reorganization of the way the county handles portions of its finances and operates certain departments, Nye County has officially been released from fiscal watch.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The rider of a motorcycle was transported by Mercy Air to UM ...
Hwy 372 shut down after motorcycle crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The rider of a motorcycle was transported by Mercy Air to UMC Trauma following a collision along Highway 372 at West Street, just before 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Fundraiser set to help families of hospitalized children
Fundraiser set to help families of hospitalized children
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nonprofit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas and Smith’s Food &Drug Stores have teamed up to assist families with children facing an illness.