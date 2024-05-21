57°F
News

Fire destroys property, vehicles on Our Road

Special to the Pahrump Valley A fire consumed two structures and vehicles on Sunday, May 19, just after 12:30 p.m. on the 3000 block of Our Road.
Nye schools seek retirees to fill some critical vacancies
GALLERY: Pinkbox Pahrump grand opening
RENDERING: Rhyolite Ridge gains formal county support
Friends of Nevada Wilderness maintaining local trails
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
May 21, 2024 - 2:00 pm
 

No injuries were reported after fire consumed two structures and vehicles on Sunday, May 19, just after 12:30 p.m.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times this week that crews were dispatched to the 3000 block of Our Road when they observed a large column of thick black smoke developing in the area. They confirmed a working structure fire inside a detached two-car garage with additional nearby exposures, including a residence on a neighboring property, along with vehicles.

“Upon arrival, crews commenced a defensive exterior objective and found that the fire had extended past the building of origin and consumed one vehicle, while severely damaging a second on the property, he said. “Due to wind-swept conditions, it then extended to nearby properties, onto a neighbor’s rear porch.”

Lewis noted that while the initial fires were quickly controlled with no further incident, crews responded to another report of fire consuming a nearby mulch pile due smoldering embers from the first incident.

That fire was also quickly contained and extinguished.

No injuries were reported among civilians or firefighters.

Lewis said the exact cause of the fire is under investigation and is thought to be accidental in nature, related to a malfunction of the home’s generator system.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, or on X: @pvtimes.

Nye schools seek retirees to fill some critical vacancies
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Even as school officials announced the retirement of more than a dozen teachers and other personnel on Monday night, they hope some veteran workers and retirees will consider returning to fill essential roles in the district.

GALLERY: Pinkbox Pahrump grand opening
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

When asked why Pahrump, owner of Pinkbox Stephen Siegel responds with, “why not?”. Thousands flooded to the south entrance of the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino to get in line for a craft doughnut, something residents have been waiting for after rumors circulated for two years.

RENDERING: Rhyolite Ridge gains formal county support
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Bureau of Land Management published its draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron project in April, triggering another crucial step forward for the planned mining operation – the public comment period. The deadline to submit is June 3.

Friends of Nevada Wilderness maintaining local trails
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada is a state filled with beautiful wilderness areas, many of which can be found right here in Nye County, but the value and benefits of those areas cannot be realized unless they can be accessed by the everyday person.

Courtesy
Pinkbox opening in Pahrump Nugget
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

An illuminated oversized doughnut already overlooks Highway 160, in a central area of Pahrump where passersby will see it on their way to Death Valley. Many local leaders in the valley are excited about the grand opening of popular chain Pinkbox Doughnuts beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday inside the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino.

Michael Byers
Pahrump man injured in gunfire with deputy
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times the incident occurred at a residence along Bunarch Road at approximately 7:30 a.m. on May 14.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Burn ban in place — what you need to know
Staff Report

A new BLM Nevada Fire Prevention Order is in effect through Oct. 31. The order, issued by the Bureau of Land Management, prohibits specific fire-related activities on all BLM-managed land in Nevada.