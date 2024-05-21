Fire destroys property, vehicles on Our Road

No injuries were reported after fire consumed two structures and vehicles on Sunday, May 19, just after 12:30 p.m.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Special to the Pahrump Valley A fire consumed two structures and vehicles on Sunday, May 19, just after 12:30 p.m. on the 3000 block of Our Road.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times this week that crews were dispatched to the 3000 block of Our Road when they observed a large column of thick black smoke developing in the area. They confirmed a working structure fire inside a detached two-car garage with additional nearby exposures, including a residence on a neighboring property, along with vehicles.

“Upon arrival, crews commenced a defensive exterior objective and found that the fire had extended past the building of origin and consumed one vehicle, while severely damaging a second on the property, he said. “Due to wind-swept conditions, it then extended to nearby properties, onto a neighbor’s rear porch.”

Lewis noted that while the initial fires were quickly controlled with no further incident, crews responded to another report of fire consuming a nearby mulch pile due smoldering embers from the first incident.

That fire was also quickly contained and extinguished.

No injuries were reported among civilians or firefighters.

Lewis said the exact cause of the fire is under investigation and is thought to be accidental in nature, related to a malfunction of the home’s generator system.

