Inspirations Senior Living marks 10 years in Pahrump

Inspirations has become a well-known part of the local community, offering independent, assisted and memory care living, as well as short-term respite stays.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Inspirations Senior Living was filled with guests on Saturday, February 18 as the company celebrated 10 entire years of serving the Pahrump community.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Inspirations residents and supporters are pictured watching Las Vegas performer Chase Brown as he belted out a variety of well-known songs.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The buffet table was laid with an assortment of small bites for attendees of the Inspirations 10 years Anniversary Celebration to enjoy.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The drink station at the Inspirations 10 year Anniversary party was a popular destination, with all kinds of beverages available.

Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Chase Brown was a big hit at the Inspirations Senior Living 10 year Anniversary Celebration.

Opening a new business can be a risky decision and one that comes with no guarantee of success but for Inspirations Senior Living, the last decade has proven that the choice to establish its assisted living program in the Pahrump Valley was the right one to make.

Over the years, Inspirations has become a well-known part of the local community, offering independent, assisted and memory care living, as well as short-term respite stays, all while putting forth regular efforts to sponsor and donate to all kinds of beneficial causes.

“At Inspirations, we want to help you live life to the fullest,” the company’s website states. “Focus on your health in our fitness center, relax with a good book in our library and meet with friends at our outdoor courtyard. You’ll find what you’re looking for at Inspirations, a place that is not just like home, it is home.”

In honor of its 10-year anniversary, Inspirations hosted a celebration party this past Saturday, Feb. 18, with the community invited out to recognize this major milestone alongside the facility’s dedicated staff.

Upon entering the main lobby at Inspirations Saturday afternoon, the Pahrump Valley Times was met with a room packed with people. A table of tempting appetizer-style bites drew a steady stream of feasters and the bar was busy pumping out all sorts of drinks, including signature cocktails made just for the occasion. Las Vegas entertainer Chase Brown, known for his energetic renditions of country music hits throughout the decades, had attendees rocking out while staff members welcomed guests and took them on tours of the facility.

“Celebrating our 10-year anniversary was very important to us because it not only highlighted our success over the years but it reminded us how fortunate and honored we are to be able to care for the seniors in our community and allow them to live gracefully,” Inspirations Senior Living Sales and Marketing Director Ryan Muccio said once all of the fun had come to a close. “We are incredibly humbled by the support of the Pahrump community. The event was fantastic and really reflected and celebrated the joy we have had serving the Pahrump community for 10 years!”

Muccio estimated that somewhere between 100 and 200 residents made their way to the 10-year anniversary celebration and the feedback from all was very positive. “Everyone really enjoyed the celebration and of course, Chase Brown. He is a fantastic entertainer and stole the show.”

Muccio also doled out some kudos to those who helped make this event such a triumphant one.

“A huge shout-out to our Dining Services Director Chef Jeff, and all his staff, who provided an amazing spread of food for the event,” Muccio said. “And to Lil’ Miss Ma’am Party Company, who put together the beautiful balloon arch. Also, thanks to Nevada State Assemblyman Greg Hafen II and Nevada State Senator Pete Goicoechea for the proclamation, to Nathan Adelson Hospice for the stunning floral arrangement and to all of our associates who worked very hard to make sure the event was a huge success.”

Inspirations Senior Living is located at 931 Honeysuckle Street in Pahrump. For more information on the company’s living programs, call 775-751-2300 or visit www.InspirationsSeniorLiving.com.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com