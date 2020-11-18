72°F
Inventors of virus-capturing filter system win Lee Prize

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
November 17, 2020 - 4:04 pm
 
Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Guests leave Caesars Palace hotel and casino on the ...
Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Guests leave Caesars Palace hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas.

A promise of pure air might sound too good to be true, but an innovation from University of Nevada, Las Vegas students could make guests feel safe enough to return to hotels and entertainment venues, a challenge that the hospitality industry has faced since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A group of two UNLV engineering students and a University of California, Berkeley alumnus developed a virus-capturing HVAC system that can purify up to 4,000 hotel rooms at once. A standard HEPA filter, meanwhile, purifies only 400 rooms.

Promethium purifies the air by combining HEPA filtration, UVC lamps and cutting-edge photocatylists — a type of semiconductor that helps disperse and neutralize airborne impurities, including viruses. The innovation is scalable with the ability to clean the air in spaces as small as an airplane to as large as a stadium or hotel, and the team is working to bring their technology to market by this spring.

The team is led by UNLV engineering students Xavier Morgan-Lange and Devon Scheg and UC Berkeley graduate Daniel Werth. Their invention took the top spot in UNLV’s $1 million Lee Prize competition, which sought to discover and fund innovative technologies that would make the hospitality, travel, casino, sports & entertainment and food and beverage industries safer for both employees and guests.

“We have been working on something that quite literally addresses the issues we are facing because of the coronavirus,” Morgan-Lange said. “That has lit a fire under us to make this happen. The time is now to fulfill our mission of helping people.”

In the past two years, the Promethium team has expanded to include data analyst Guglielmo Panelli, who graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno in the spring; electrical engineering consultant James Rowley, who is expected to graduate from the University of Arizona this fall; and geochemist and current UNLV student Grace Martin. In 2019, Promethium received an I-Corp grant which allowed them to begin prototyping of their air filtration system. In May 2020, the team received a $100,000 investment that allowed the team of three to work on the project full time.

Entrepreneurship was not the plan for the original Promethium trio, but as the idea became a reality so did the opportunity to start a business.

“I always had dreams about starting a business, but it we never had a solid idea, something that was truly marketable until now,” Werth said.

Promethium will receive a total of $250,000 of the Lee Prize — $125,000 immediately, and the other half once they match funding through other investors. Demo Day allowed winners a platform to meet other investors and help them secure the money needed to accomplish their goals.

The competition emerged after Greg and Ernest Lee, trustees of the Ted and Doris Lee Family Foundation, together with UNLV’s Lee Business School Troesh Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, saw a way to help spur recovery offering a prize to companies developing solutions that can come to market within a year and make it safer for guests to return to the hospitality and entertainment industries.

In April, the Lee Prize for Innovation and Entrepreneurship launched, ultimately receiving more than 250 applications from 32 states and nine countries.

In addition to Promethium, four other entrants won the Lee Prize: GoodWRX, an app-based work scheduling software that simplifies job sharing; Hotel Data Cloud, a global hotel content distribution database that gives hotels control over listings on any booking channel; Maidbot, cleaning robots that also provide key data to management, and Purling, for one-time-use recyclable bedsheets.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County and town of Pahrump offices located at 2100 E. Wa ...
Nye flagged for COVID, certain county and town offices temporarily closed
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With COVID-19 infections again on the rise, Nye County has been flagged by the state of Nevada’s COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force for four straight weeks and the local situation is set to be reviewed once more during the state task force’s next meeting, scheduled for tomorrow, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times The results of the 2020 general election in Nye County have n ...
Nye County election results certified
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The canvass of the results of the general election in Nye County is an agenda item that is generally “open and shut” with no discussion necessary but with the staggering amount of contention over this year’s election and numerous allegations of fraud and vote tampering, the item turned into a lengthy discussion that lasted nearly an hour during the Nye County Commission’s Monday, Nov. 16 meeting.

Getty Images COVID-19 and the flu have a similar disease presentation. They both cause respira ...
COVID-19, flu have several similarities, key differences
Staff Report

As we head into the colder months, we also head toward flu season. Especially given the impact of COVID-19 this year, reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses, like the flu, is critical. Dr. Laurine Tibaldi, chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare of Nevada, offers some ways to differentiate between the flu and COVID-19.

Nevada Humanities Salon Series Two journalists, Sheri Fink and Eli Saslow, will hold a Zoom pr ...
Presentation of COVID-19’s uneven impact on communities planned
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Humanities will present a virtual discussion about the uneven impact that COVID-19 has had on American communities with two journalists, Sheri Fink and Eli Saslow. The pair will conduct this via Zoom on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, from 12- 1 p.m.

Getty Images Ford joined a coalition of 20 states and the District of Columbia in defense of t ...
Ford joins coalition backing ACA before Supreme Court
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Tuesday, Nov. 10 issued a statement on the Affordable Care Act ahead of oral arguments before the United States Supreme Court in the health care repeal case, California v. Texas. Ford joined a coalition of 20 states and the District of Columbia in defense of the ACA, including the law’s protections for people with pre-existing conditions, public health investments and Medicaid expansion, among other provisions.

Getty Images More than 34 million people have diabetes in the U.S. There are many things that ...
Diabetes is a manageable disease
Staff Report

An estimated 34.2 million people have diabetes in the United States, making it one of the most common chronic conditions with about 10.5% of the U.S. population diagnosed.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website Through ...
DETR reports PUA claims drop after two-week spike
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

For the week ending Nov. 7, initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 7,556, down 602 claims, or 7.4%, compared to last week’s total of 8,158 claims, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On Friday, Oct. 23, fire crews responded to a structure fir ...
Two pets die in structure fire
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A series of fires, it appears, dominated the responses for Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews, as of late.

Getty Images An Amargosa Valley company, New Tech Products of Amargosa Valley, was the chosen ...
Amargosa Valley firm wins rural pitch contest
Staff Report

New Tech Products of Amargosa Valley won the first Rural Nevada Startup Pitch Competition held earlier this month.