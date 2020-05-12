Inyo County forms task force to guide reopening

Inyo County has formed a Local Business Task Force to act as a liaison between business and government health officials during the process of reopening the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The task force consists of one representative from the following sectors: lodging, food and beverage, retail, child care, personal services, nonprofit, events and entertainment and public health, along with a representative from the county administration. The purpose of this group is to assist all local businesses by ensuring they have the most up-to-date information regarding rules and best practices as prescribed by state and county officials.

The task force is not creating rules, but it is providing technical assistance.

A menu item on the Inyo County COVID-19 webpage is now available for the public to receive email notifications that are specific to reopening businesses in Inyo County. Sign up for updates at https://www.inyocounty.us/covid-19 and click “Reopening Inyo Businesses.”

The task force will host a Zoom webinar at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, and all local businesses are invited and encouraged to tune-in https://zoom.us/j/96234465375?pwd=bkJ6MHhObVA3enNGTS9SOStGb2ZPQT09

Prior to the webinar, questions may be submitted to the panel by email at businessinfo@inyocounty.us no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday.