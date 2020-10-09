78°F
News

Inyo County moves into Orange Tier or restrictions

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
October 8, 2020 - 6:41 pm
 

Inyo County has moved to the Orange Tier as of Tuesday, loosening restrictions on businesses while retaining the fundamental policies designed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

It will be essential that everyone do their part by continuing to use face coverings, practice social distancing and frequent hand washing, the county said in a release.

Restaurants may increase patrons to 50% capacity or 200, whichever is fewer, with modifications; bars may open outdoors with modifications, while indoor alcohol may be served with food following restaurant guidelines. Capacity limits have been lifted for personal care services as long as modifications can be met.

Family entertainment centers, such as bowling alleys, can open for naturally distanced activities with modification, while gym and fitness centers can increase to 25% capacity with modifications with indoor pools also allowed to open with modifications.

Movie theaters and places of worship each also can increase to 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer, with modifications, while capacity limits on retail are lifted as long as modifications can be met. Hotels and other lodging businesses can open their fitness centers at 25% capacity, and indoor pools are allowed to reopen with modifications.

Museums, zoos and aquariums may increase capacity to 50% with modifications, and capacity limits for malls, destination centers and swap meets are lifted as long as modifications can be met. Common areas, however, remain closed.

While indoor offices can open with modifications, telework remains encouraged where possible.

Inyo County will be required to stay at this level for at least three weeks. If the numbers and percentage of positive cases stay low, the county will move to the next level Oct. 27.

For additional information, visit the Reopening Inyo Businesses webpage, email businessinfo@inyocounty.us, or call 760-878-8457.

