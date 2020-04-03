Inyo County warn against taking part in ‘high-risk’ activities

Officials from the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of the Inyo County Search and Rescue team, are urging area residents and travelers not to take part in ‘high-risk’ outdoor activities at this time.

Inyo County Sheriff's Office/Facebook The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of the Inyo County Search and Rescue team, are urging area residents and travelers not to take part in ‘high-risk’ outdoor activities at this time.

Officials from the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of the Inyo County Search and Rescue team, are urging area residents and travelers not to take part in ‘high-risk’ outdoor activities at this time.

As stated in a news release, high-risk activities include backpacking, climbing, peak bagging, back-country skiing, or anything that potentially could require a rescue.

“If you get sick, lost or injured and require SAR assistance, the responding team of volunteers will have to break social distancing and state-mandated isolation by sharing rescue equipment, radios, and vehicles,” the release noted. “You will be potentially taking those rescuers out of service for weeks due to post-mission quarantine protocols. In addition, many SAR teams, including ours, are operating at a diminished capacity due to many members self-isolating and not responding to operations due to age or other risk factors.”

The release went on to state that an individual’s preventable back-country injury will also stress ambulance and emergency room services.

“It is highly unlikely that helicopters are available to assist in your rescue,” according to the release. “Inyo County Sheriff’s Office does not own or operate any air assets, and our allied agency helicopters are currently operating at a very limited capacity.”

The public can access the complete Inyo County Order, issued March 20, 2020 at www.inyocounty.us

For additional information about the Inyo County Search and Rescue team, or to make a donation, visit http://inyosar.com.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes