News

Inyo County warn against taking part in ‘high-risk’ activities

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
April 3, 2020 - 12:18 am
 

Officials from the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of the Inyo County Search and Rescue team, are urging area residents and travelers not to take part in ‘high-risk’ outdoor activities at this time.

As stated in a news release, high-risk activities include backpacking, climbing, peak bagging, back-country skiing, or anything that potentially could require a rescue.

“If you get sick, lost or injured and require SAR assistance, the responding team of volunteers will have to break social distancing and state-mandated isolation by sharing rescue equipment, radios, and vehicles,” the release noted. “You will be potentially taking those rescuers out of service for weeks due to post-mission quarantine protocols. In addition, many SAR teams, including ours, are operating at a diminished capacity due to many members self-isolating and not responding to operations due to age or other risk factors.”

The release went on to state that an individual’s preventable back-country injury will also stress ambulance and emergency room services.

“It is highly unlikely that helicopters are available to assist in your rescue,” according to the release. “Inyo County Sheriff’s Office does not own or operate any air assets, and our allied agency helicopters are currently operating at a very limited capacity.”

The public can access the complete Inyo County Order, issued March 20, 2020 at www.inyocounty.us

For additional information about the Inyo County Search and Rescue team, or to make a donation, visit http://inyosar.com.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

THE LATEST
Getty Images Picking the right variety is the key to success. San Marzano, Green Zebra, and Bla ...
In Season: Tomatoes, America’s most popular vegetable
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Legend has it that sometime, during or after the Great Depression, a farmer paid off his entire mortgage by developing and selling a new variety of tomato. That wildly successful tomato variety has since come to be called “Mortgage Lifter” and is available today from many online seed stores.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal) NHP troopers throughout the state have been issued appropriate perso ...
NHP putting safety first amid virus outbreak
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus continue, the Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP), is taking extra precautions for the safety of troopers patrolling the highways throughout the Silver State.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Nye County School District has temporarily stopped it ...
School employee tests positive for COVID-19
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County School District announced that an employee that participated in the distribution of its school lunch and breakfasts has tested positive for COVID-19.

Erik Verduzco/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Government officials participate at the South ...
New scams target census, virus stimulus package
Staff Report

As the pubic health crisis surrounding the novel coronavirus continues to have an impact on the country and our local communities, new reports of fraudulent activity connecting the 2020 census and a proposed economic stimulus package have surfaced.

Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statewide stay-at-h ...
Sisolak activates National Guard to help fight COVID-19
Tom Rysinski and Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak joined Major General Ondra L. Berry on Thursday to announce the activation of the Nevada National Guard, among other measures the state has taken during the COVID-19 virus.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a state of emergency at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas on Thursd ...
Sisolak submitted a formal request to President Donald Trump for a major disaster declaration
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday submitted a formal request to President Donald Trump for a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Nevada. If approved, this declaration will provide additional federal assistance and emergency protective measures available under the nationwide emergency proclamation.

Gov. Steve Sisolak
Sisolak extends ‘Stay at Home’ order through April
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday formally issued a “Stay at Home” directive for Nevadans and extended the nonessential business, gaming and school closures and all other directives issued under the Emergency Declaration to April 30.

Getty Images Everyone is urged to participate in the 2020 census to ensure a complete and accur ...
April 1 is census day
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Today is “Census Day,” and though minds all around America are occupied by concerns regarding the novel coronavirus, the U.S. Census Bureau is continuing its efforts to conduct this constitutionally-mandated decennial process. Census officials are urging everyone residing in the U.S., regardless of citizenship, to make sure they and their families are included in this most important count.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Ernest Peterson, 62, was taken into custod ...
Man accused of making bomb threat arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

When a Pahrump resident could not get logged on to his home computer, he decided to make a phone call to Valley Electric Association at approximately 9 p.m., on Tuesday, March 24.