It’s all about the planning the hunt

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Getting all your gear cleaned and organized and making sure you are physically up to the challenge can make the difference between a successful hunt and one that is not.

It’s time to apply for those tags and start planning for the fall hunting season for both the new and experienced sportsman.

The first thing to do is determine if you need to complete a hunter/firearms safety course. Even old-timers need to have the card in some states and many states require an archery certificate before you can bow hunt. Now is the time to start the process: it’s convenient and begins online.

Then there is the license purchase. Yep, it gets more expensive each year, but the price isn’t going to go down, or go on sale. There’s no reason to wait, or procrastinate, as I often do. More than once I’ve left it to the last day and found my favorite outlet closed, out of licenses and tags, or has discontinued selling them. Buy it early and make sure you get the special stamps.

The next stop is a Natural History Museum. This is especially important to the new hunter or someone hunting a species for the first time. It’s a great place to get to know the look, size and habitat of your game. The knowledgeable staff will be valuable in offering insights into wildlife behavior. It’s also a great place to learn about trophy size and quality.

Locally, the Las Vegas Natural History Museum is a great place to find big game animals from both this region and around the world. I recently spent a couple of days experiencing and learning from their exhibits.

This is especially important if you’re going far afield to hunt a new species. If it’s a trip to Africa, Canada, South America, Australia or some other exotic locale, it should be your first stop and you should go often. I visit this museum each year to get the feel of nature when I’m not able to experience the real thing. Consider it as important as keeping your knife sharp.

Attending local wildlife banquets and shows are also an important and necessary preparation. You will have the opportunity to meet interesting like-minded individuals while gaining current information on successful techniques and best places to hunt. You may even make some new friends and find new hunting partners.

These events are also a good place to buy a guided trip to a place you’ve always wanted to go and get a bargain in the process.

You may have friends or co-workers who enjoy hunting or know someone willing to help. Let them know you’re interested and you’ll be surprised at their willingness to welcome a new fraternity member. If you are experienced, encourage a new hunter; that’s the way to continue the tradition.

In most states the Fish and Wildlife authority has a website with not only the necessary tag requirements, but also important statistical information, which allows you to make informed decisions about local areas and wildlife populations. Talk to local game officers, you may be surprised at how helpful and personable they are – most of them are also sportsmen. Be polite, but not shy; let them know you are available to help them with their volunteer projects.

Once you know what and where you want to hunt, get online and do it, or send that application form in. Don’t procrastinate applying for your tags.

I speak from experience, having done all of my homework then waiting for the last day to apply. All of my application requirements were entered online; I pushed the send button and discovered it was 5:02 p.m. The site closed at 5:00 p.m. It was a long, sad hunting season that year.

It’s also time to get your gear cleaned and organized. Are those boots ready for another season? Have those hunting shirts, jackets or pants “shrunk” a size? How about repairs and cleaning the tent and other gear? Now’s the time. A neglected small hole or tear in a tent screen will be an irresistible invitation to a horde of mosquitoes or black flies.

It’s time to sight in that rifle too, and you may even be able to justify a new one (more research). Sharpening those marksmanship skills (there’s that knife metaphor again) shouldn’t be left until the week before the hunt. It’s far better to shoot a few rounds at the range each month than a few boxes at the range to “find the target” just before the hunt.

Don’t forget the vehicle and RV if you’re going to use them. A breakdown on the other side of nowhere can make for a bad day and a carelessly drained RV tank or water lines can make a lousy tasting coffee mixed with last year’s antifreeze residue.

Did I forget to mention exercise? Ouch.

Not getting in shape before the trip has been the most common reason for unsuccessful trips. This is best done carrying your pack and rifle. This could be at the gym, but they usually discourage the pack and rifle on the elliptical or stair stepper. Try getting into the field and working those legs, back and lungs; you may even get to liking the outdoors and hiking scene.

Now all you need is being successful drawing a tag. Good luck on that. I’ve found it prudent to have a couple of backup plans just in case. Make plans for your second choice or a depredation tag. Neighboring states often have over-the-counter tags. Don’t give up; finding the tag has become part of the modern hunt.

And finally, enjoy the process and sharpen your knife, its part of the adventure. Good luck, safe hunting and don’t forget that there’s also some great fishing now and it’s time for the adventure to begin. More on that next time.

For more information: Nevada Department of Wildlife www.ndow.org; Las Vegas Natural History Museum www.lvnhm.org; Safari Club International www.safariclub.org; Fraternity of Desert Bighorn www.desertbighorn.com. Desert Bighorn’s upcoming banquet is May 17th at the South Point Resort in Las Vegas.

If you have an adventure, a story or a comment, e-mail me at sportsmansquestdan@gmail.com

Dan's Humble Pie

I think this recipe would be improved with some fresh, tender Mountain Sheep meat, but that doesn't always happen. That's why they call it "huntin'". This is an old family stand-by though, which will warm both the belly and the soul. I have made it with deer, elk and moose, but beef may suffice. I hope that you'll enjoy this one too.

■ 3 cups flour

■ ½ tsp. salt

■ 1 cup lard

■ 1/3 cup cold water

■ 3 medium potatoes, diced

■ 1 large onion, diced

■ 1 cup diced carrots

■ 1 lb. round steak, cut into small cubes

■ 2 Ttbsp. butter

■ salt and pepper

Make pastry from flour, salt, lard, and cold water; be careful not to make the pastry too moist; divide into four even sections, roll out each into a ¼ inch thick circle; place on one half of each pastry equal amounts of potato, onion, carrots and beef; top with butter, salt and pepper; fold other half of pastry over filling and seal by pressing tines of fork around edges; cut a small hole in the center of each; bake at 350° oven for approximately 30 minutes.

Serve with brown gravy or ketchup (traditional) for dipping.