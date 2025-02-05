Learn to engage with lawmakers

Learn ‘How to Be an Effective Citizen Lobbyist’ at this free upcoming workshop.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Janine Hansen will teach Citizen Lobbyist workshop attendees how to navigate the Nevada Legislature's website, which is filled with useful information for those wishing to be involved throughout the 2025 Legislative Session.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file On Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Pahrump Valley Museum, residents are invited to a free public workshop on "How to Be an Effective Citizen Lobbyist", where they will learn all about understanding the legislative process so they can better participate in the Nevada 83rd Legislative Session.

The 83rd session of the Nevada Legislature kicked off this week and while elected lawmakers and high-paid lobbyists debate the issues, everyday residents may find themselves at a loss as to how to have their own voices heard.

For anyone who is unsure of how to participate in the legislative process that will ultimately result in changes to the laws and regulations of the Silver State, there is an upcoming event that can help. The Citizen Lobbyist class will give people the opportunity to educate themselves on the ins and outs of how a bill makes its way to law.

Hosted in conjunction between the Private Well Owners Association and the Pahrump Valley Republican Women, the class, formally titled “How to Be an Effective Citizen Lobbyist,” will be presented by Janine Hansen, state president of Nevada Families for Freedom.

“Hansen, who has worked as a citizen lobbyist at the biennial Nevada State Legislature sessions since 1971, will explain how individuals can successfully influence lawmakers in Carson City through civic participation,” a press release from the well owners’ association detailed. “She’ll explain how to effectively lobby legislators from home, how a bill becomes law and what simple actions can do to make a difference. With over 982 Bill Draft Requests pending in the new 2025 Legislative Session, Hansen says there are ample opportunities for citizens to get involved this legislative year.”

“We want to be ready to support good bills and oppose bad ones!” Hansen stressed.

So what is at stake during the 83rd Legislative Session? Just as with previous years, the issues run the gamut.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 4, there were a total of 988 Bill Draft Requests submitted, with everything from budgets, regulations for health care and provisions regarding education to laws addressing water, economic growth, potential voter identification requirements and other election subjects, insurance, the courts and more. All Bill Draft Requests are due by Monday, Feb. 17 and their associated details must be submitted by Monday, Feb. 24.

The Nevada Legislature has no more than 120 days in which to complete this 2025 session, which ends on Monday, June 2.

The Citizen Lobbyist class, which is free to the public, will take place this Saturday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. at the Pahrump Valley Museum, 401 E. Basin Avenue.

For more information on the class contact Hansen at Director@NevadaFamilies.org or visit PrivateWellOwners.com or Facebook.com/pvrw.org

For more on the 83rd Legislative Session visit Leg.State.nv.us

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

