Jim Butler Days starts soon in town of Tonopah

Tonopah is only days away from the start of the festivities of Jim Butler Days that includes entertainment, a parade and other fun.

Tonopah is readying for the influx of visitors and activity along the town’s main drag and other spots for the 49th Annual Jim Butler Days, which honors the town’s founder, Jim Butler, and celebrates the town’s history. The event, themed “Cowboys and Ranchers – Backbone of Nevada,” is set to get started on Monday and will run for roughly a week through May 27.

Stop by the 19th Annual Jim Butler Days King and Queen Coronation and Jr. Queen Pageant on May 21 (Tuesday). The event at the Tonopah Convention Center at 301 Brougher Ave. begins at 5 p.m. and runs for about three hours.

The Jr. Butler Queen will receive a $500 college scholarship donated by Kinross Round Mountain. The runner-up will take home a $250 scholarship donated by JT4, according to organizers.

On May 24 (Friday), don’t forget to stop by and check out the street dance. The event, which will include live music by “Dock 6,” will get underway at 7 p.m. at the Main Street parking lot.

A parade is set to get underway the following day at 10 a.m., May 25 (Saturday).

Cash prizes for entrants payout to the top three winners: first place, $300; second place, $200; and third place, $100.

Award-winning author Jackie Boor will be available at varied times and locations from May 24-27: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 24 at the Central Nevada Museum; noon to 4 p.m. on May 25 at the Mizpah Hotel; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 26 at the Tonopah Mining Park; and noon to 5 p.m. on May 27 at the Goldfield Visitors Center.

On May 25 (Saturday), just after the parade, stop by the Nevada State Mining Championships. The championships typically get underway around noon and include mucking and hand drilling competitions. Winners receive cash and other prizes.

The fun doesn’t quit after the mining championships. The town of Tonopah and the Jim Butler Day Committee are presenting the Annual Jim Butler Day Stampede on May 26 (Sunday) at the Tonopah Rodeo Grounds. The venue includes bulls, ranch broncs, mutton busting, junior barrels, barrels, pee-wee barrels and other fun.

Tickets can be purchased at the Napa Auto Parts in Round Mountain, the Dinky Diner in Goldfield, and in Tonopah at the Mizpah Hotel, town office, the Tonopah Brewery, the Bug Bar, TLC, H and R Block and at A Bar L Western Store, according to a flyer about the event.

Ticket cost is $10 and $15 at the gate. Kids eight years of age or younger can enter for free. The gates open at 1 p.m. May 26 (Sunday), according to the event’s social media page.

After the stampede, check out Dave Stamey, cowboy entertainer, at the Tonopah Convention Center at 7 p.m. The event is presented by the Rotary Club of Tonopah.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Children 12 years of age and younger can enter for free.

Additional information about the parade can be found, including a link to the entry form, at bit.ly/2YmJT2a

Once on the website, click on the “Parade Entry Form” link. For other information or to sign up, contact Cindy Kaminski, parade chairwoman.

For more information on Jim Butler Days, see jimbutlerdays.tonopahnevada.com on the web.

