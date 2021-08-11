80°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

JOE TRIMBLE: Tips to review your post-pandemic small business strategy

By Joe Trimble Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 11, 2021 - 1:18 am
 
Courtesy of Wells Fargo Joe Trimble
Courtesy of Wells Fargo Joe Trimble

Throughout the pandemic, small businesses in Pahrump were challenged to create or improve their digital offerings as social distancing and lockdowns limited in-person operations.

Research from Adobe Analytics showed that shoppers spent 43 percent more online in September 2020 than September 2019, highlighting the importance of optimizing the ability to communicate and transact with customers digitally.

Now as vaccinations continue, many Pahrump entrepreneurs are facing a new challenge: the balance between maintaining or growing their online operations and resuming in-person sales in brick and mortar locations. Here are three key questions business owners can ask themselves as they navigate their new normal in a post-pandemic world:

What is sustainable?

While having a digital presence was crucial for many small businesses during the pandemic, Pahrump business owners should now take the time to analyze the profitability and sustainability of a largely (or entirely) digital model.

For instance, a furniture retailer might have found success in 2020 selling online with no storefront. However, in order to maintain that model as stores reopen, they may need to consider investing in new digital features that allow potential customers to “view” the furniture in their space to make up for the lack of a showroom. Is that investment worthwhile or has online traffic dwindled as shoppers return to physical stores? Questions like these can help determine to what extent digital capabilities need to be emphasized.

Is in-person a dying model?

While the pandemic made in-person transactions much more difficult (and in some cases impossible), they still comprise a large share of sales.

The U.S. Census Bureau’s data from second quarter 2020 showed that 84 percent of transactions took place in person, compared with 16 percent online. While these numbers may have continued to shift over the course of the pandemic, they still indicate that many businesses should not neglect traditional in-person operations.

How do I adapt?

As with any effective business strategy, a key element to balancing in-person and online models is knowing your customers and appropriate planning. It can be helpful to consider how to leverage systems created during the pandemic for the long-term and incorporate the costs of maintaining active digital capabilities into the budgeting process.

Steps like these can help Pahrump business owners strategically set themselves up for success in both physical and online marketplaces.

More tips to help small businesses thrive can be found online at smallbusinessresources.wf.com

Joe Trimble is the Wells Fargo Small Business Leader in Pahrump.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The STRAT and the Las Vegas Boulevard Gateway Arches are lit green for St. Patrick's Day on Wed ...
Golden Entertainment sees record 2Q results, cites strong Strat performance
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Golden Entertainment reported net income of $103.8 million on $292.5 million in revenue during the quarter that ended on June 30 — the highest quarterly revenue and income the company has ever recorded.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo poses with his campaign sign after announcing his candidacy f ...
STEVE SEBELIUS: Taxes and defunding the police
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak once blocked a tax designed to hire more police officers, and Sheriff Joe Lombardo — who has vowed to veto all taxes — once worked hard on a sales tax for cops.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
Federal extended unemployment to expire Sept. 4
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is reminding recipients of federal extended unemployment benefits that their benefits expire in early September.

Yvanna Cancela (Governor's office)
Sisolak names ex-state senator as new chief of staff
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Yvanna Cancela, a former political director for the Culinary union Local 226, is returning to Nevada after eight months with the Biden administration.

In this July 6, 2021, file photo, U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) speaks as she joine ...
Senate OKs $1 trillion infrastructure bill with benefits for Nevada
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The state’s share of the money would help repair dilapidated roads and bridges, build proposed water projects, prevent wildfires and expand broadband to the entire state.

Lauro Solomo, community health worker with Immunize Nevada, shares paperwork with Jessica Dula, ...
Nevada reports most COVID deaths in a day since mid-February
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The state also recorded 1,125 new COVID-19 cases over the preceding day, and has now logged at least 1,000 cases of the disease in 10 of its last 11 daily updates.

Vegas to Reno celebrates its 25th
Vegas to Reno celebrates its 25th

Best in the Desert is setting up for its upcoming 25th Anniversary Maxxis Tires “Casey Folks” Vegas to Reno desert off-highway vehicle race. The 2021 race is set to have a record number of entries with nearly 400 entries.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Grant writer Amanda Hammar (left) and Nye ...
Beatty voices school COVID recovery concerns
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The impact of COVID-19 on education was spotlighted Aug. 4, as a group of parents and school faculty and staff met in the Beatty High School commons to help Nye County School District decide how to use American Rescue Plan funding to help overcome the effects of the pandemic on students in the community’s schools.