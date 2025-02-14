A family-friendly event where kids can earn their junior refuge ranger badge, learn about nature journaling, and invasive desert species.

Officials at a nearby desert oasis are inviting families to come out to explore and learn about the wonders of the region next week as the annual Junior Refuge Ranger Day returns to Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Road trip

The site is a scant 30-mile drive from Pahrump, said Ash Meadows Visitor Services Specialist Chasey Danser.

During the free, family-friendly event, youngsters can earn what’s known as a Jr. Ranger Badge during their visit.

“Ash Meadows has been putting this on for several years, and it’s a really family-friendly event where kids can complete several activities in order to earn their junior refuge ranger badge,” Danser told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We will have several different tables set up for kids to learn about nature journaling, and we have also biologists, who work at the refuge to teach kids about the elements of invasive species and our other sister area refuges.”

Among those ‘sister refuges’ Danser noted, are the Desert Wildlife Refuge and Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge.

Come one, come all

Regarding a suggested age range for the event, Danser said families of all youngsters are encouraged to enjoy the experience.

“I’d probably say like five and up, but we’re not limiting the age range,” she said. “We would love to have all kids come through, even if they can’t necessarily read or write just yet.”

Additionally, Danser said there are alternative plans in place for the event, in case of inclement weather on Feb. 22.

“Our alternate day will be March 8, and folks can check our Facebook page or call into the visitor center if it might be a rainy day, to make sure that the program is still going,” she said. “I would recommend that this time of year, sun protection is still very important because it’s kind of hot and cold these days.

Families may want to wear some layered clothing, closed-toed shoes, and bring along lots of water and snacks, because we’re quite far from everything else in the area.”

Rich history

As stated on its website, Ash Meadows Wildlife Refuge is a recognized wetland of international importance, named after the galleries of ash trees at the location, as described in explorer expedition notes from 1893.

“This desert oasis is a very rare and unique ecosystem, recovering and playing an important role in global conservation efforts,” the website stated. “The refuge strives to promote conservation management and awareness through environmental education, outreach programs, volunteerism, and visitor services programs.”

Ash Meadows is located at 8757 Spring Meadows Road in Amargosa Valley.

For additional information, call (775) 372-5435.

