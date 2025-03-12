Kingdom Station one step closer to reality

Pahrump Valley Times file In 2019, the Kingdom Gentlemen's Club - a strip club that was a point of contention in the town of Pahrump for many years - was demolished. The current owners of the land are now working toward turning the property into a commercial subdivision.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The vacant land at the southwest corner of Highway 160 and Homestead Road is set to give way to a new commercial subdivision, with developers in the middle of moving through the required processes to secure authority to proceed with the project.

Although it was torn down more than five years ago, the memory of the large white castle that stood on the now vacant lot at one of the busiest intersections in town still lingers in the minds of many longtime Pahrump residents. But it won’t stay that way forever.

GNSL Pahrump LLC and developer Double M Construction are working toward creating an all-new legacy for the property where Kingdom Gentlemen’s Club once sat, while still giving a cheeky nod to its past, via the name Kingdom Station.

In July 2024, Russ Meads with Double M Construction started the process to transform the barren land on the southwest corner of Highway 160 and Homestead Road into a new commercial subdivision, filing a tentative map with Nye County outlining the basic intention of the project.

Five parcels are to be combined to allow for development on approximately 3.5 acres of general-commercial land situated between Homestead Road to the east and Mallard Avenue to the west. Meads had detailed at the time that the project is proposed to include a 4,500 square foot, multi-tenant building that could house anything from retail shops to restaurants, depending on which businesses eventually secure space at the site.

As the next step toward Kingdom Station, a final map for the project was submitted to the Nye County Commission this month. Included as part of what is termed “consent items” on the commission’s March 4 meeting agenda, the map did not garner any discussion by the board but met with unanimous approval.

There are several special conditions of approval attached to the Kingdom Station final commercial subdivision map, one of which was incorporated at the express wishes of the commission in an effort to make the intersection more visually appealing.

“Property owner shall remove all existing billboards on the subject property no later than five years after the date of recording of the final map, or at the issuance of each building permit for future development, whichever occurs first,” special condition 11 stipulates.

Of course, as with all such development, GNSL Pahrump LLC will be required to pay impact fees as well, including for police, fire, drainage/flood control and perhaps of most interest to residents, roads.

The development of the intersection would undoubtedly create additional traffic flow in an already congested part of town but Meads was clearly not daunted by this. He told commissioners in July that the developers are well aware of the need for intersection improvements, adding, “It will actually help the intersection. It will add a lot of these solutions that we’ve been looking for.”

Prior to any construction, a site development plan will also need to be approved by the county.

