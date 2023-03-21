45°F
News

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Basin and Blagg intersection closure starts Monday

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
March 21, 2023 - 12:11 pm
 
Photo Courtesy of Nye County Public Works The photo shows the view of Basin Avenue looking west ...
Photo Courtesy of Nye County Public Works The photo shows the view of Basin Avenue looking west toward the intersection of Blagg Road, which will be closed next week as construction continues in the area.
Photo Courtesy of Nye County Public Works A view of Blagg Road looking south toward the interse ...
Photo Courtesy of Nye County Public Works A view of Blagg Road looking south toward the intersection of Basin Avenue.

The construction currently underway on Basin Avenue has been focused on the intersection at Blagg Road for the last few weeks and Nye County Public Works will soon have that intersection back to full use but first, the department will need to close it to regular traffic, a fact which area motorists will want to take note.

“The Blagg Road and Basin Avenue intersection will be closed for one week starting Monday, March 27,” Nye County Public Information Officer Arnold Knightly announced on Monday, March 20.

While the majority of drivers will be routed around the closure, certain vehicles will still retain the ability to travel through the intersection. “There will be a passage lane for school buses and EMS vehicles during the weekdays,” Knightly noted. “There will be a person onsite to help guide any school buses and EMS through. Normal traffic will be detoured around Irene Street, Lola Lane and Wilson Road.”

In addition, those who live or utilize businesses in the area will still be able to do so. “Cottage Grove residents will be able to access their homes and access to the businesses in the area will remain open,” Knightly stated. “When this work is completed, this will open the intersection entirely with no more restrictions until the final grade and paving.”

Nye County Public Works started to prepare for the rebuild of the 1.2-mile stretch of Basin Avenue from Highway 160 to Blagg Road in January, with county road crews tasked with the excavation, backfill and grading necessary to ready the roadway for new pavement. The concrete and asphalt portions of the project will be handled by an outside contractor following an open bidding process.

Once county crews’ work at the intersection of Basin Avenue and Blagg Road is finished, they will turn their attention to excavation of Basin Avenue itself, which will be done in 1,000-foot segments to reduce impact to drivers. Shoo-flys, or temporary lanes that keep traffic flowing around the construction zone, will be used. After this, the Dahlia Street intersection will become the focus of construction, with public works aiming to totally rework the intersection for better driver safety.

The Basin Avenue project is expected to wrap up in mid-May.

In the meantime, motorists are asked to exercise caution and patience when driving through the work zone.

“Reminder; Nevada Revised Statute 484.3667 doubles the penalty for speeding, up to $1,000, in any marked construction or maintenance work zone when workers are present,” Knightly added. “According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, work zone crashes claim three lives every day.”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

