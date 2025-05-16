Lady Trojans come up shy of state title hopes

After a successful season, the Lady Trojans came up short by one run.

Last week, the 2025 season concluded for the Lady Trojans as the girls battled rigorously at Durango High School down to their final out.

In the double-elimination format, the Lady Trojans saw their potential 3A South Regional and state hopes fade as they were only a run shy of magic.

After defeating Virgin Valley 17-6 last Monday, the Lady Trojans missed a grand opportunity to bolster themselves into a Friday bye scenario with the loss to rival Boulder City 9-8.

After leading 6-2 following the end of the fifth inning, the Eagles exploded for seven runs in the top of the sixth to give the Eagles a three-run lead.

The Trojans wouldn’t go down quickly, as they drove two runs across but ultimately came up shy by a run. Sophomores Sunday Colon, Evalenne Armendariz and Sadie Freeman all went 2-for-4 with a pair of hits.

Losing an intense 5-4 battle on Friday to rival Virgin Valley, the ladies showed a ton of grit as they persevered to bring the score to within one in their final three outs of the year.

Sophomore Sunday Colon had a day at the dish going 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Senior Danika Cox-Hosino recorded a stolen bag in the contest. She said that some of her favorite memories this season have been getting to know all her teammates well and better learning the game of softball.

“This season has been fun while winning and losing games and all the learning that comes with it,” Cox-Hosino. “I plan on going to Southern Utah University to study biology in hopes of becoming an anesthesiologist.”

Senior Ryleigh Denton, who came to the Trojans this season for her last year, said that she has had the best season and memories she could’ve asked for.

“Every bus trip, game, tournament and even practice, I will never forget being able to get to know everyone and get close with my teammates,” Denton said. “For not playing softball for a while and starting back up this year, it has been fun getting to learn the game all over again. The coaches have helped me improve over the season, and being able to play the game I love again has been so, so fun. My plan following high school is to go to Kansas State and major in something in the medical field, and find some way to keep me active.”

