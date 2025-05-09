Lady Trojans roll in 3A South Regional Playoffs

The Lady Trojans continue to swing a hot bat in their route to the state title.

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times Evalenne Armendariz cheers as the girls softball team won one out of two of the 2-game first round of the region playoffs this week.

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School Lady Trojans fielders huddle prior to the start of the 3A Southern Regional playoffs game on Monday.

Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times Dannika Cox-Hosino (25) was up to bat as the Lady Trojans need to defeat division rival Mater East Academy to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Settling in easy in the first game of the 3A Southern Regional playoffs, the Lady Trojans cruised to a 17-6 road victory against Virgin Valley Monday.

Exploding for 15 runs in the last three innings, the Lady Trojans made quick work of the Bulldogs’ Julia Leavitt, as the Trojans got to her from 12 runs (11 earned) while drawing an impressive 11 walks.

After loading the bases to start the top of the frame, the Trojans were able to get two runs across by way of a single to left field by Mariah Gray.

Senior Kayla Glenn, who was nominated for Sports Illustrated’s Nevada pitcher of the year, continued her dominance over five innings only surrendering six runs (three earned).

Virgin Valley would strike for three runs in the bottom of the second following a few base hits and errors committed on the Trojans.

In quick response, the Lady Trojans in the next top frame blew the lead wide open and would lead 10-4 after the inning following key hits by Danika Cox-Hosino, multiple walks and some Bulldogs errors.

The Bulldogs would only get two more runs before the Trojans ran away with a 17-6 lead that would stick through the end of the game. The Trojans kept the pressure on the Bulldogs, as they were able to capitalize on more free bases following a single from Madison Rodriguez.

On Wednesday, the Lady Trojans hosted game two of the 3A Southern Regional playoffs at home.

Despite leading until the sixth inning, the Trojans weren’t able to pull away with back-to-back victories as Boulder City put up seven runs in the sixth inning, ultimately falling 9-8.

In a game that was slated for Tuesday but was ultimately postponed to Wednesday due to inclement weather, the Eagles were forced to play back-to-back games but were not phased with the task.

The Eagles pounced quickly, scoring a run in the bottom of the first following a fielder choice RBI.

Kayla Glenn was called again to get the Trojans through as the senior kept the Trojans in the contest the majority of the game.

Coming alive for five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, Sunday Colon launched a moonshot over the fence, scoring three runs. Following a RBI by Evalenne Armendariz, the Lady Trojans got more offensive support from Danika Cox-Hosino as the senior doubled down to right field, scoring one to put the Trojans up 6-1.

A seven-run sixth inning was the difference in the contest even as the Lady Trojans scraped together for two runs late in the bottom of the seventh, ultimately coming up shy by a run.

With the loss, the ladies are heading back home to take on division rival Mater East Academy on Thursday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

