Last weekend for open burning in Pahrump

Residents of the Pahrump Valley have just a few more days to tackle their yard maintenance and cast the subsequent debris into the flames, with the local moratorium on open burning set to go into effect next Thursday and continue until autumn.

Open burns are authorized under Pahrump Town Ordinance No. 28 and in years past, the precise dates for this season had varied depending upon the weather. Now, however, officials have made the yearly burn ban’s dates permanent, starting May 15 and ending November 1.

Anyone planning to conduct an open burn must first obtain a burn permit through Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue, which are issued Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at Fire Station 1.

The permittee must be the legal owner of the property on which the burn will take place and a copy of valid homeowners insurance is required.

“Before conducting the burn, you must call in and leave a message with your permit number, property address and type of burn,” the fire service notes. “Please check the weather prior to burning. Please call in on the day of the burn, every day you intend to burn.”

Open burns consist of piles no larger than 3 by 6 feet or those done inside of a burn barrel. Only one pile may be burned at a time and all burns must take place at least 20 feet from any structure. An adult must be in constant attendance with a water hose nearby and burns are only allowed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays or 8 a.m. to noon on weekends.

“Yard waste burning is restricted to natural vegetation generated only on your property and includes grass, tree limbs, branches, leaves, tumbleweeds, pine cones and similar items,” the fire service emphasizes. “The burning of any trash or waste materials, in any quantity, is strictly prohibited. It is unlawful to burn any combustible and noncombustible waste materials such as paper, rags, cartons, tin cans, metals, mineral matter, food, garbage, construction debris, discarded furniture and tires. No accelerants may be used to start a fire. Such prohibited accelerants include gasoline, diesel fuel or any other type of flammable liquid.”

Residential burning is not allowed if winds are above five miles-per-hour or on legal holidays.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis has stressed many times in the past the importance of following the burn moratorium, violation of which can – and often does – result in uncontrolled fires that must be responded to by his department.

“Please, follow the ordinance, follow the moratorium,” Lewis urged.

For more information on burning in the valley visit PahrumpNV.org or contact the fire service at 775-727-2832.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com