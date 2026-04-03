Late-night March traffic stop leads to drug arrest

The incident began when a deputy noticed a vehicle traveling over the speed limit on Highway 160.

A drug arrest occurred in late March, where a woman was charged with one count of controlled substance possession and one count of driving with a suspended license, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) arrest report.

The report stated that inside the center console of the suspect’s vehicle, police found a small plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance, which later tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine and weighed two grams.

A clear glass smoking pipe with burn marks was also discovered inside a makeup bag that was found in the driver’s side door, according to the arrest report.

The traffic stop initially began while an NCSO deputy was driving northbound on Highway 160 in the area of Crazyhorse Street at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, when they observed a car allegedly traveling southbound at an estimated speed of 70 mph.

According to the arrest report, the deputy captured the car’s speed at 69 mph in a 55 mph zone using a dash-mounted radar unit.

The law enforcement officer pulled over the vehicle and made contact with the driver and the car’s only occupant. The woman then provided her license, registration and insurance.

A driver’s license check showed the woman’s license was suspended. The report further detailed that the suspect also had an active non-extraditable traffic warrant out of the Las Vegas Justice Court that was issued in January 2026 for driving with a suspended license.

The woman was taken into custody and transported to the Nye County Detention Center.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com