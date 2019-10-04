82°F
Law enforcement encourages Red Rock visitors to secure belongings

Staff Report
October 4, 2019 - 7:55 am
 

Law enforcement is encouraging visitors to protect their belongings when visiting Red Rock Canyon.

The Bureau of Land Management was notified 52 times in the past two years of visitors having “a less than enjoyable experience because they found their car broken into,” the BLM’s Southern Nevada District Office said in a news release.

“The majority of auto burglaries occur when visitors leave their vehicles unlocked and their belongings in clear sight,” said Brad Sones, supervisory law enforcement officer. “Sometimes people think they will step away from their car for a few minutes so it’s OK to leave the car unlocked. Unfortunately, potential burglars can be in the same parking lot and a wallet or purse left in plain view is an easy target.”

Officials recommend to take a few extra minutes to secure items.

“We want everyone to truly enjoy their visit to Red Rock,” said Catrina Williams, Red Rock/Sloan field manager. “Just as we recommend other safety tips such as bringing enough water and letting someone know where you are going before you head out, we recommend placing your belongings in a safe place and locking your vehicle.”

“Red Rock Canyon was designated as Nevada’s first national conservation area,” the BLM’s release stated.

Each year, over 3 million people visit Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area at State Route 159\W. Charleston Boulevard.

The area contains a 13-mile scenic drive, miles of hiking trails, picnic areas, rock climbing, horseback riding, mountain biking, road biking and more. The area also has a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design)-certified visitor center.

For more information on Red Rock Canyon, head to https://on.doi.gov/354md6Q

