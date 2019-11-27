40°F
weather icon Overcast
Pahrump NV
News

Leader announced for Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation

Staff Report
November 27, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced the appointment of Heidi Swank as the inaugural administrator for the new Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation.

As the first administrator, Swank will help build the new division with a focus on enhancing Nevada’s one-of-a-kind outdoor recreation experiences, through promoting a healthy and sustainable outdoor recreation economy that centers on protecting Nevada’s natural landscapes, the state said in a Nov. 18 news release.

“Swank is uniquely qualified to serve as the division’s first administrator, having served as a nonprofit leader, university professor, and member of the Nevada Legislature,” the release stated.

In 2013, Swank founded the Nevada Preservation Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on cultural and historic preservation.

As executive director, Swank built the Nevada Preservation Foundation from the ground up, created a business plan for the organization’s growth, developed initiatives and programs to engage the public, and obtained and administered public and private grants to support the nonprofit’s initiatives.

Swank was an anthropology professor at UNLV for eight years, teaching graduate and undergraduate courses, securing and managing research grants, and presenting original research across the globe.

Currently, Swank, D-Henderson, represents District 16 in the Nevada State Assembly and has served as chair of the Assembly Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Mining Committee, the General Government subcommittee of Ways and Means and the Interim Committee on Public Lands, as well as assistant majority whip.

During her four terms in the Assembly, Swank has championed the preservation of Nevada’s natural and cultural heritage, mitigating increasing threats from wildland fires, improving management of Nevada’s water resources and protecting Nevada’s wildlife and natural resources, the release stated.

“I am pleased to appoint Assemblywoman Swank as the first administrator of the department’s new Division of Outdoor Recreation,” Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Director Bradley Crowell said in a statement. “Heidi’s extensive professional and legislative experience, combined with her vision for the new division, are the perfect match to ensure outdoor recreational opportunities reach every corner of and every community in Nevada. I am grateful to bring Heidi’s talent and commitment to public service to a key leadership position in Nevada’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.”

Swank said in a statement: “I am excited and honored to be appointed to start Nevada’s first Division of Outdoor Recreation. Nevada has so many amazing outdoor opportunities and a variety of agencies and organizations doing work in this arena. I look forward to bringing all of these entities together to further Nevada’s outdoor recreation economy and get more Nevadans outdoors.”

As Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation administrator, Swank will focus on advancing Nevada’s immense variety of outdoor recreational opportunities to improve public health and wellness, educate Nevada’s youth, meet the needs of underserved populations and attract new recreation-oriented businesses.

She will lead the division’s collaboration with public, private and nonprofit organizations to promote outdoor recreation and business development “through advancing a vibrant recreation economy that centers on protecting our natural resources,” the release said.

The Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation “will help lead the way in demonstrating that economic growth and protecting our natural resources can go hand in hand,” the announcement stated.

Swank is expected to leave the Nevada Assembly to assume her new job, the department said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Following the summit, Pahrump Tourism hosted a post familiari ...
Pahrump joins in Global Tourism Summit
Staff Report

To further promote tourism, Pahrump Tourism representatives attended the 2019 Nevada Governor’s Global Tourism Summit held on Friday, Nov. 15, organizers announced.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nevada, is shown during his vi ...
Congressman Horsford addresses Southern Nevada water issues
By Ray Hagar Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County’s congressman, U.S. Rep. Steve Horsford, D-Nevada, is not a big fan of taking water from one part of his congressional district — White Pine County — and moving it to another area — the Las Vegas Valley.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Black Friday, as usual, will be the busiest day of ...
Busy shopping days ahead for Nevadans
Staff Report

Once the turkey dinner is done this Thanksgiving weekend, Nevada consumers will begin flocking to shopping destinations to hunt for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday deals, the Retail Association of Nevada reports.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The investigation was announced by the Nye County Sheriff's O ...
Pahrump teacher accused of attempted sexual conduct with student
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump Valley High School teacher was arrested Friday after allegedly using Grindr to meet with a student at a hotel room for “sexual conduct,” police said.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - D&J Electrical staffers Maureen Kahoopii and Rick F ...
Pahrump business donates meals for Thanksgiving
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With the Thanksgiving holiday right around the corner, residents all across the valley are busy readying themselves to spend the day gobbling down a magnificent meal with friends and family. But for some, Thanksgiving is not all joy and anticipation.

Thinkstock The state’s unemployment rate is unchanged from September, at 4.1 percent, and is ...
Nevada jobs are up over the year
Staff Report

Employment in Nevada is down 1,800 jobs over the month and up 30,800 over the year, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) October 2019 economic report shows.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times A candlelit shrine bearing Ethan Osterman’s image w ...
Candlelight vigil: Pahrump community remembers crash victim
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Saturday evening candlelight vigil was held at Ian Deutch Memorial Park for the Pahrump teen who died following a dirt bike crash earlier this month.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Sheriff Sharon Wehrly (left), assisted by community member R ...
Thanksgiving turkeys given to Pahrump motorists
Staff Report

In the holiday spirit is the Nye County Sheriff’s Office with its “Turkey or Ticket,” campaign as Thanksgiving neared.