News

Lee Canyon program aids fight against COVID-19

Staff Report
June 18, 2020 - 11:53 am
 

Lee Canyon announced Play It Forward, a newly launched employee and community-centric philanthropic platform designed to support the local community during COVID-19 and beyond, in the first part of June.

As part of Lee Canyon’s Play Forever corporate responsibility commitment to protecting the environment and enabling participation, Play It Forward engages charitable giving through partnerships with local community foundations.

“As part of this community, Lee Canyon has a responsibility to support those who work, live and play here,” said Lee Canyon General Manager Dan Hooper. “Play It Forward will help strengthen the local community as we navigate today’s uncertainty. We hope our volunteer work and contributions will inspire others to take action. We want to ensure our community thrives.”

Play It Forward’s first step is focused on helping to alleviate the impact of COVID-19, an effort anyone can contribute to through volunteering, carrying out small acts of kindness, providing items in need and donating to Lee Canyon’s Play It Forward Fund. Set up in partnership with the Nevada Community Foundation, Lee Canyon’s Play It Forward Fund allocates all dollars raised to local nonprofits that are on the front lines serving the Las Vegas community.

Lee Canyon’s Play It Forward Fund was established with a $100,000 gift from the Cumming Foundation, John and David Cumming and resort team members. POWDR, an adventure lifestyle company founded by John Cumming, owns Lee Canyon and implemented Play It Forward Funds at each of its mountain resorts across North America.

The family and foundation’s gifts, totaling $2.25 million, are in support of POWDR businesses helping their local communities in this time of need.

Learn more at Lee Canyon’s Play It Forward web page, leecanyonlv.com

