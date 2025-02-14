Letters to the Editor

Where does the tax money go? We pay our taxes for such expenditures, surely this has been a problem going on for many years. Does anyone know why?

And the gifts just keep coming from the BOCC

Are we lucky, or just in the wrong county at the wrong time of our lives?

Nye is a poor county we have been told, so funds to upkeep our community are in short supply and mostly nonexistent.

This week we were told our property taxes will be raised to pay for needed dump expansion. Like many other infrastructure needs of our communities, we find constant repair or replacement neglected. Apparently not on purpose, just no money to fix or replace. We can assume many reasons for lack of dollars.

I have observed the overwhelming out-of-control yearly expectations of waiting for grants to take care of our needs, which would never be enough to cover costs. This include many social services for scam nonprofits (bleeding hearts) Not sure, why this is? Maybe the budget has never been equal to cover our ongoing expenses.

Do we put money in the wrong places? Is this more wasteful spending? Curious questions to ponder.

We all sit and watch the propaganda fed to us about the money Nye County will make off solar farms and other green projects - all lies, but they get approved against the wishes of the residents.

Recently, the local dairy in Amargosa was sold, a financial hardship. Too sad, and to make this worse, it was sold to solar farms and they will retain precious water rights. Who do we thank for allowing this? We have hundreds of new homes approved. Yes, it will help with property taxes, but not soon enough to solve current needs.

Sadly, our town of Pahrump doesn’t have enough here to attract much of anything. We have become the dumping ground for just garbage proposals. So many promises we are waiting for. Like many of us, large growth is not wanted, we like our quiet little area. So where do we go from here?

Stay and live with failing apart infrastructure, more raised taxes on future BOCC agendas?

With the senior population here in Nye, hard to squeeze much more from us as we just try to survive.

What do we do? I know many would move if they could afford to do so, but I where would that be?

Nye has many wonderful people here that deserve better.

We can just pray that it will get better and serve us well.

Tell us what you think.

Linda Clark

Some problems are in need of solutions says reader

Vern Jewett is at it again. Talking a lot but not saying much. Observing problems without offering solutions.

He’s right that we have a drug problem. It’s a simple case of supply and demand. He needs to be aware that nicotine kills five times as many people a day as illegal drugs. Like most right-wing [people], he needs to remember that no one is perfect.

We also have a crime problem, our new president is guilty of at least 34 felonies.

Increase the peace.

Joseph A. Baker