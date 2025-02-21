Letters to the Editor

If Musk can invent fabulous space age electric Tesla cars, rescue stranded astronauts and send Space X rockets to Mars — maybe he is smart enough and skilled enough that we will get a refund big enough to afford eggs.

Nevada AG spending our tax dollars to stop Musk

The RJ reports that Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has joined a lawsuit seeking to put a stop to Elon Musk’s efforts to uncover and end wasteful, fraudulent, and abusive spending of taxpayer money.

DOGE, led by Musk, has uncovered multiple government expenditures that Musk thinks American taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay for — and he wants to end the waste, fraud, abuse and even get us our money back.

Among the expenses that Musk wants to stop funding with American tax dollars include the following:

$1.5 million for DEI programs in Serbia, $70,000 for a DEI musical in Ireland, $2.5 million for electric cars in Vietnam, $47,000 for a transgender opera in Colombia, $32,000 for a transgender comic book in Peru, and $6 million to fund tourism in Egypt.

These American taxpayer expenditures were uncovered by DOGE in only a few days and in only ONE federal agency. They represent only the tip of the iceberg of fraud, waste, corruption, abuse and kickbacks that Musk will expose if he is not stopped. Musk expects he will find $1 trillion that has been fleeced from taxpayers.

Apparently, AG Ford is of the opinion that the expenditures Musk objects to SHOULD be paid for by American taxpayers — why else would he be so determined to stop Musk from stopping the flow of our money to fund these overseas programs.

I suppose it’s possible that some taxpayers are grateful to AG Ford for fighting — even going to court — to stop Musk from stopping the flow of funds from the pockets of American taxpayers into the hands of the producers of DEI musical theatre in Ireland.

Other Nevadans might prefer getting back some of their money rather than sending $6 million of their hard-earned dollars to support tourism in Egypt.

If Musk can invent fabulous space age electric Tesla cars, rescue stranded astronauts and send Space X rockets to Mars — maybe he is smart enough and skilled enough that we will get a refund big enough to afford eggs.

Who knows, if Musk achieves his goal of reducing the size of the federal government it might even lower our national debt, improve the GNP economy and the prosperity of Americans, even tame inflation and ultimately reduce the price of eggs — and most everything else.

As wonderful and warm and fuzzy as it might feel knowing that thanks to the generosity of Uncle Sam the people of Peru have full unfettered access to transgender comics — it might feel even better to sit down to a breakfast featuring a sumptuous three-egg Denver omelet.

It would most certainly leave a better taste in the mouth… of taxpayers.

PS Bovee

DOGE has some ‘singing the blues’ in Washington

If nothing else, DOGE brought some of the real world into the government world. Lately, if you pay attention there have been a great number of people affiliated with or employed by government agencies, “singing the blues”, sometimes literally even off-key.

Having lived in and experienced the real world all my life, along with many others, have lived through losing jobs for reasons beyond your control, from companies moving, to closing, to jobs finishing, or reduction in force, even maybe the boss’ son doesn’t particularly like you, and many more reasons. Keeping in mind that the U.S. government either gets its money from us in some form or prints or borrows it, which makes our money “worth less,” may give us a reason to at least get to see how it’s being spent. Remembering Milton Freedman’s four ways of spending money:

1. Spend your money on yourself.

2. Spend your money on someone else.

3. Spending someone else’s money on yourself {like your boss’ money}. Those 3 ways that value of that money is a consideration most times.

4. You spend someone else’s money on someone else. That way usually value is a lower consideration or possibly even non-existent.

David Jaronik