Letters to the Editor

Efforts to bring down rate of inflation will take time

There’s been quite a few politicians, pundits, and media people shouting “When is Trump going to bring down the price of eggs” (along with many other things)?

Reasonable people know these prices were going up over a long period of time and they won’t be brought down by anyone in about 50 days in office.

After the killing of about 17 million chickens by the prior president, anyone that is mildly familiar with raising animals knows it could take time, some longer than others. Egg laying hens will take four to five months to reach maturity, barring any future issues, to return to the price demands that some are talking about.

But really that could happen sooner if all those politicians, pundits, and media people would have just “saved all the eggs they’ve been laying for some time instead of just putting it on their faces.”

David Jaronik

Nevadans are now at an important crossroad

After our state elected Republican Joe Lombardo as governor, Republicans continued to turn Nevada red with the majority voting for President Trump. But the makeup of Nevada’s state officials are Democrat Socialists, which took over not too long ago. Our attorney general, secretary of state and both U.S. senators are all Democrat Socialists and are in a constant fight with newly elected President Trump, who was elected on the platform of bringing down our debt, ending illegal immigration, election reform and ending men in women’s sports, saying there are only two sexes, male and female. My elected U.S. representative, Stephen Horsford, who has a Marxist wife, is in favor of the proposed 28h Amendment, which wants to change the constitution and have it revised every five years, to abolish the electoral college and many other unwelcome changes to the proven rules and laws of our country.

I am sure that nearly 100% of all of these elected officials, including Governor Lombardo, who signed a transgender health bill, would agree with the Wisconsin governor, who is changing the names of Mother, to inseminated person, father to be just a Spouse, this along with other identities that are bedrock names that have been with humanity since the beginning of time. These things go against the natural order of any species and are truly devastating to the human population, not to mention how these things want to erase women, and the family unit. The family unit is the most important entity that keeps the natural morality of the human species. This will erase the concept of “Mom and Dad.”

This comes at a time when the Muslim population is infiltrating nations all over the globe, who vehemently disagree with these decisions. All of the above elected officials are threatening to ruin the United States of America and in particular our state of Nevada that the majority are not in favor of and are truly sending us to communism. I hope we can turn the tide and not become the puppets of California, Oregon, Washington and other states turning into Socialist states and fire all these people and take away their power.

Arnold Breitenbach