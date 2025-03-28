Letters to the Editor

What are the postal inspectors doing? The supervisor at the Pahrump post office stated, “Amazon hired the Sunday delivery carriers.” I bet that is not true.

Lost meds she ordered on Amazon frustrating issue

On February 14, I ordered medication from Amazon Prime, to be delivered Sunday, February 16. Tracking showed delivered to my mailbox on February 16th at 3:35 p.m. Well, it was not. Monday was a holiday.

I went to the main post office on Tuesday, February 18 and spoke to a supervisor. He printed out the delivery log and it showed it was delivered to a non-existent address. Who has my meds?

I went back to the post office, spoke to the same supervisor; he stated they will give me a letter to fax to Amazon to replace at post office’s expense.

Well, today it is the 28th of February and I have yet to see the letter. Meanwhile, I am also out the $40 co-pay I paid on my phone. I got a Flash on my phone from a gentleman who also lost his Prime delivery asking whoever received his merchandise to call him.

Now, talking to friends and relatives, is that merchandise sold on Ebay?

What are the postal inspectors doing? The supervisor at the Pahrump post office stated, “Amazon hired the Sunday delivery carriers.” I bet that is not true.

Anyone out there missing merchandise, please contact the postmaster in Las Vegas, who governs the Pahrump post office.

Heidy C. Coonan

Big Brother Steve Yeager hard at work in Carson City

One might think Nevada Assemblyman Steve Yeager, Ninth District had - long ago - done everything humanly possible to convince his constituents - and all Nevadans - that he is firmly committed to government intrusion in every area of our lives.

But apparently not.

Assemblyman Yeager has presented AB 119 for consideration by the Assembly in Carson City, which gives power to the attorney general to issue injunctions, roust, search and compel testimony by citizens who meet together in groups of three or more.

The bill targets groups who have a “structure of command” meet together for “purposes of security” and have access to instruments that can “cause substantial bodily harm.”

Yeager claims the focus of the bill is paramilitary organizations. But I have never seen nor heard reports of paramilitary organizations roaming the cul-de-sacs and golf course fairways, brandishing weapons and marching in hob-nail boots around Yeager’s South Summerlin district. I am aware of a paintball facility - which might be in Yeager’s district - but I doubt injunction against these “War Gamers” is being clamored for around the backyard pools in district 9.

Is it possible that Steve Yeager is as delusional as another white guy politician, Joe Biden, who mumbled “The greatest threat to America is white supremacy.”?

I think it far more likely that Yeager’s bill seeks to address his constituents’ and donors’ REAL problems - like reining in tyrannical homeowners’ associations, pesky Neighborhood Watch groups and intrusive door-to-door home security salesmen.

HOAs, Neighborhood Watch groups and RING peddlers usually have three or more people. They have rigid structures of command, they claim to be interested in security, and they ALL drive cars - which are, of course, the major cause of substantial bodily harm not just in Summerlin but in all of Nevada.

As annoying as HOAs, watch groups and door-to-door salesmen can be — is attacking them really the best use of the AG’s time and resources?

Some may argue that since AB 119 is clearly an unconstitutional violation of the right to assemble, speak freely and a host of other constitutional guarantees — it’s no big deal — the courts would never let such a totalitarian tyrannical infringement on liberty and freedom stand.

Even so, maybe the Nevada Assembly should not waste time on such nonsense. It would seem that the Legislature has better things to do than spend time discussing and debating a bill that will never do anything other than keep before the public the name of Assemblyman Steve Yeager.

If enough voters contact the assemblyman, he might decide that he can get his name in the media … by withdrawing the bill.

PS Bovee