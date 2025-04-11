Letters to the Editor

77°F
April 11, 2025 - 4:05 am
 

Now make up your mind – are they heroes or zeroes?

Today, two of the most famous men in the world are considered zeroes by many pundits, politicians, media and others on the “progressive” left. Not very long ago both were considered heroes in those same circles, while those on the right, as well as libertarian-leaning people were either indifferent to somewhat suspicious of them.

First, Elon Musk was praised and welcomed for saving a nearly bankrupt EV company and turning it into the best known and best built EV in the world, which was helping save the planet from the “existential” threat of global warming, as contributing to progressive candidates.

Next is Donald Trump, who was previously a New York Democrat, who also contributed to progressive candidates like Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and even Hillary Clinton run for NY Senate.

He was welcomed on shows like Oprah, The View and late-night shows with open arms. And prior to the 2016 Republican primary for U.S. president, about 70 to 80 percent of his media coverage was either positive or neutral. Not because most of media wanted him to win the presidency but because the media and the Democratic Party looked at him as a joke and Obama coronated Hillary and Trump would be the easiest one to beat.

The fact is, after Trump won the primary his coverage turned to 90 percent negative and 10 percent positive to fair. To be honest, my vote for president wasn’t for Hillary or Trump, I didn’t trust either one. Hillary did not lose because of “Pizzagate” or any such silly thing but she did lose because enough people thought she was very unworthy of public trust. From Benghazi to the attitude of “I’m special and I can have my private server for secret U.S. government business and no one gets to see it without my approval and if you defy me, I’ll destroy it.”

Anyone who gets a security clearance is made aware of things that risk exposure to things like this are against U.S. statutes. Remember the court-marshalled submarine sailor that sent his young daughter a few photos of where he worked but didn’t really show anything “secret”? A wise man said, “Don’t pay attention to things people say but pay close attention to what people do and what the results of their actions are.”

Also, I believe never get emotionally invested in anyone, especially those seeking power or are in power. Many have talked about eliminating waste, fraud and abuse for many years, but this is the first time anyone is really trying to do it. They’ve admitted that from time to time, mistakes will be made, and corrections made when they are found.

So, most of the taxpaying public favors the things happening or at least give the OK to give these happenings a chance. Only a fool is blind to being 37 trillion dollars in the red and keeping the money printing presses going, along with spending it on the entire world, it must end at some point and end very tragically.

David Jaronik

