Letters to the Editor

Congressman Horsford exasperated — and confused

The Las Vegas Sun reports that our Nevada congressman, Steven Horsford, was “exasperated” in a House committee trade policy hearing.

The source of the congressman’s “exasperation” was, of course, President Donald Trump.

Trump strategically paused some tariffs during the course of the hearing, which sent Rep. Horsford into a tizzy of exasperation — and confusion.

Our Nevada 4th District congressman was, no doubt, primed with talking points attacking tariffs as the greatest evil in the history of humankind, and Trump as a tyrannical tariff terrorist. With the tariff pause announcement, Trump rendered Horsford’s rehearsed remarks irrelevant and even more absurd than they would have been without the pause.

Horsford was so exasperated that at one point, apparently, he confused himself with the U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The congressman screamed at Greer, “It looks like your boss just pulled the rug out from under you … .” But, of course, it was actually Horsford’s rug that had been pulled by Trump. True, Greer and Horsford both sport greying facial hair, but Horsford thinking he is the U.S. trade representative rivals former President Joe Biden’s confusion when Biden thought he was the first Black female vice president.

Trump’s cagey move forced Horsford to abandon his prepared talking points — his “rug” — and to come up with something else to spew on the congressional floor. All his preparation was rendered moot by Trump. Exasperating indeed.

The congressman’s confusion extended beyond not knowing to whom he is speaking and the personal existential crisis of not knowing who he himself REALLY is — and which rug is being pulled.

In a bow to the depth of Horsford’s flustered, exasperated, confused condition, the Las Vegas Sun reported that Horsford proclaimed that Trump “blinked” on China, “even though the president (actually) increased tariffs on China.”

Perhaps, Horsford’s “Trump blinked” talking point is so deeply ingrained that the Democrat couldn’t resist spewing it forth — no matter how ridiculous and removed from reality.

Or possibly — and more sadly — our representative was still operating under the belief that he was actually Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in seeking to make a point supporting Trump.

Despite our congressman’s meltdown we shouldn’t be too hard on Mr. Horsford.

After all, he has a tough gig. He, and others of his ilk are compelled to complain about EVERYTHING Trump does — even things that they are on record as supporting.

Besides, there may be a silver lining for our congressman from his exasperated, confused performance at the trade hearing.

Congressman Horsford appears to be mounting a legitimate challenge to Reps. Jasmine Crockett from Texas and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York to claim the title as the most misguided, clueless, irrational member of Congress.

Think of it — our congressman on top of the squad pile!

A feather in Nevada’s cap. … Right?

P. S. Bovee