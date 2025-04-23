Letters to the Editor

Did Democrats fundamentally change our country’s future?

We’ve all questioned the true numbers of illegals the Biden administration and Marxist supporters invited into our country. No one knows the real number. We all hear the various costs and reasons associated with this endeavor, but again no one precisely knows. Obama said, “When I am elected, I will fundamentally change America.” He also stated, “I would rather direct from behind the scenes.” We can only pontificate the latter!

What we do know is that Biden was elected to office and orchestrated the largest change in America’s history with open borders and a Marxist slant to our society. Was Obama still pulling the strings? We may surmise so, but again, we still do not exactly know. What we do know is President Trump is trying to right our sinking ship. The “fundamentally change” Marxists and activists may be down, but certainly not out!

The fixation on President Trump’s deportation efforts, specifically the mainstream media is important, especially their focus on the return of an illegal immigrant (Garcia) and MS13 gang member to the U.S., is of grave significance, yet many do not realize it.

We should suspect it’s a test for the supporters of this atrocity to save every illegal and therefore ensuring millions of new Democrat voters. It’s another goal to “fundamentally change America” with a one-party rule. What experience do you have that brings you to such a conclusion you may ask? My answer’s now depressing to me, but is below:

Like Trump, I was a Democrat, and as such an elected official for 12 years. Hopefully it has or is changing, but at that time the Republicans would not support nonpartisan races, costing me thousands of my own money to lose my first campaign. My after-action analysis was, no one wins in the Seattle area unless you are a Democrat! The Democrats welcomed me with open arms, sent me to toastmasters, provided funding, via donations, engineered my next campaign, and taught me how to win at any cost. I won the next four elections in landslides. They soon realized I was a DINO (Democrat In Name Only), thus being aware of their tactics it took them 12 years to vote me out.

Gene Fisher, USN Retired

Maybe some history about tariffs in the US is needed

A compressed history of the relationship of tariffs and the U.S. is necessary. First tariffs are taxes and early in our nation’s beginning, they were the main source of the federal government’s operational income. For the most part, tariffs are an optional tax on consumers, it’s your choice to buy and pay the tariff or not. Then World War I hit and President Wilson got Congress to institute the wonders of the “income tax” which started out small, turning into a gigantic and mostly no-choice way for the masses to contribute to government projects (and desires) whether you like them or not.

Then, right after World War II, we were one of the few places in the world that production capabilities weren’t destroyed. Being a generous and caring nation, we helped those countries, even those that were directly responsible for our sacrifice of blood and treasure. We generously allowed them to put steep tariffs on our products and no or very low tariffs on them, so they reasonably prospered.

Even later, we helped China the same way and much more. We continued with our generosity with NAFTA, helped our neighbors both to the north and south. In the presidential debates for the 1992 election, most people didn’t grasp the extent of what Independent Ross Perot was talking about when he said: “You’ll hear a giant sucking sound” (of jobs leaving the U.S.) as one of the final blows to reasonably paying production jobs in the U.S.

Without question, the last 30 to 40 years have become “how to manage the decline of the U.S. masses,” whether government officials know it or not. Somehow Trump sees most of these things and is trying to reverse it and it will be in favor of most people in this country whether they realize it or not.

One thing I don’t know, whether he realizes it or not, which I worked on the beginnings over 20 years ago, that is the “AI revolution,” where so many jobs of the Industrial Revolution will be done by robotics. But maybe he does know it by trying to get rid of the Department of Education, which is an oxymoron when one considers we are top spenders in education per student and nearly at the bottom of student learning. The next good paying jobs for the masses won’t be so much the physical but more of the brain power.

David Jaronik