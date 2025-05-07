Letters to the Editor

Thank You Mr. Brietenbach for an excellent opinion piece in the May 2nd PVT!

Reader applauds recent PV Times letter to editor

Thank You Mr. Brietenbach for an excellent opinion piece in the May 2nd PVT!

I far as I’m concerned this letter should posted at our schools and should be read aloud so students can hear what America was, and should be about NOW!

Please keep writing into the PVT. You are a voice of reason and common sense. I would be proud to shake your hand if we ever meet up in the future.

Thank you again!

Robert D. Blackstock

Can’t we just get a Chili’s or an Applebee’s instead?

Wow, another gas station for Pahrump, just what we need. Forget a grocery store on the south end. Forget some restaurants like Chili’s, Applebee’s, or Olive Garden. It seems like gas stations grow like marijuana in this town. We don’t need another gas station across the street from another gas station, we need restaurants or grocery stores a lot more than gas stations. We have four gas stations within a 1-1/2-mile radius of where I live.

With the growth of Pahrump, it seems like the powers that be could come up with something that everyone wants. The masses don’t seem to matter to those that make the decisions. Give us more reasons to stay here. No more gas stations, no more marijuana places. Think about your constituents. I heard from one of the commissioners that there was going to be some new building on 160 between Wheeler Pass and the racetrack, but that was months ago and still nothing. How long does it take guys?

Carol Lee Gordon