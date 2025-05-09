Letters to the Editor

What happened to the “party” of tolerance, which looked out for the little guy, the working people, and fairness?

Our country still has a chance to correct mistakes

What happened to the “party” of tolerance, which looked out for the little guy, the working people, and fairness? I don’t know if it’s the largest percentage or a considerable percentage of it that is afraid of being destroyed or ostracized by those with the loudest voices. Those very loud voices flipped the script on so many things that have been understood by people for centuries.

Things like: humans have existed only by having two sexes. The male gender has special physical advantages in most areas over most females.

If you have open borders and forms of social programs without very strict rules, that country will fail. The rule of law is much more important if being forced to leave the country, especially for each and every 10 to 20 million that came in with little to no vetting, even at a time when much of the country was under strict travel bans, closures, mask requirements, when U.S. government offices were even allowed to ask if they were vaccinated. Also, the U.S. government paid to fly them wherever they wanted to go in the U.S. without any ID, although there were some restrictions, like Martha’s Vineyard.

These people seem to have only one cohesive message: “We hate Trump and anyone who agrees with him on anything.” Their messages change frequently from just “a Maryland working dad, who needs protection” (at U.S. taxpayer expense, of course, along with our expense to go see him to show how much we care), to “We’re not vouching for him, we just want the rule of law.”

Seems that “rule of law” wasn’t a priority four years earlier. Then, some were fortunate enough to win the U.S. lottery, coming from places like Somalia and reaching some of the highest places in the halls of power and telling the world what a terrible place this country is, with never a single public word of gratitude.

Then some were born here and won the lottery by marrying the “right” person, ending up in great wealth and influence, telling how difficult their lives are, publicly complaining how very difficult they still have it by having three multi-million-dollar homes from Hawaii to Martha’s Vineyard, and others with “foundations” that are much more for their private expense accounts.

Then there are those who used to continually condemn millionaires until THEY became millionaires, so they moved up to condemning billionaires, who are oligarchies, but not all. George Soros is great. Then there’s the governor of California with his podcast that tells us he had a DOGE in California long before Trump, and it’s been very successful. Maybe someone should ask him, “Why is California over $500 billion in debt? Why is everyone with resources leaving there? How’s that high-speed monorail coming along? Does southern California have water in all their hydrants?” And more.

They don’t seem to have any solutions, only criticisms to what is being done or planned. One side only gives dark, bleak outcomes for the future, while the other side is putting things in motion and is openly willing to change direction when circumstances demand. Also, they’ve been sending the message we are not victims, we have the power to design our futures as well as the future of the U.S.

Sometimes it will be difficult and we will make mistakes, but we will still have a chance to correct them if we pay attention. Somehow, the things I was told growing up, about the two major parties in America switched sides in very important areas.

David Jaronik