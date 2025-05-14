Letters to the Editor

Veterans are too often treated as props for patriotic messaging, not as partners in shaping policy.

Veterans deserve a voice, not just symbolic support

Nevada is home to more than 200,000 veterans. We’ve served our country in combat zones, command posts, and crisis response teams. But when it comes to representation within our political system — especially in state and local Democratic leadership — we’re too often treated as props for patriotic messaging, not as partners in shaping policy.

That needs to change. And that’s exactly why the Nevada Veterans Caucus (NVC) exists.

I was recently appointed vice president of the NVC. Our mission is clear: organize, activate, and elevate the political influence of veterans and their allies within the Democratic Party. We are not a feel-good committee or a PR tool. We are a growing force of veterans committed to ensuring our voices shape the policies and priorities of this state.

We aren’t here to salute from the sidelines. We’re here to lead.

The NVC brings together veterans from all generations, but we are especially focused on engaging GWOT (Global War on Terror), Millennial, and Gen Z veterans — those who’ve served in Iraq, Afghanistan, and the post-9/11 world. These men and women are ready to lead, but they’ve been overlooked by a political structure that still struggles to see veterans beyond the Vietnam and Gulf War eras.

In my military career, I served as a U.S. Army Major. Leadership wasn’t about titles or ego — it was about responsibility. My command philosophy is simple: Mission First. Veterans Always.

I believe in quiet strength, decisive action, and leading by example. In the military, good leaders don’t shout the loudest — they listen first, act with integrity, and take care of their people. That’s the leadership style I bring to the NVC, and it’s the one we need more of in our politics today.

We’re already seeing progress. Veteran homelessness in Nevada is trending down thanks to well-run federal programs like HUD-VASH. But that progress is fragile, and it’s not the full picture. Veterans still face unacceptable wait times at the VA, barriers to mental health care, and a lack of clear pathways into civic leadership. We’ve earned more than lip service — we’ve earned a seat at the table.

The Nevada Veterans Caucus is building that seat into a platform. We’re training leaders, expanding our reach across the state, and building formal influence within the Democratic Party structure. This isn’t about partisan politics. It’s about ensuring that veterans — who have proven leadership, discipline, and dedication — are part of the solution to the challenges facing Nevada.

If you’re a veteran, or someone who believes in the leadership potential of those who’ve served, I invite you to connect with us. The Nevada Veterans Caucus is just getting started. And we’ve got your six.

Terrance D. Deuel

Vice President, Nevada Veterans Caucus

U.S. Army, Retired

Reader predicts chaos with gas station at 372/160

Demolishing the B of A and then building a gas station, REALLY? People have a hard enough time at that intersection and then add in the demolition, debris removal, excavation for in-ground fuel tanks, then the build.

Oh my god, months of traffic jams and wrecks. Cars don’t do well around big trucks at all. Why not make it a requirement just to use existing building and remodel? Sure makes more sense for the community as far as congestion in the long term.

Isn’t it going to be bad enough with the construction at Homestead and 160 for the new strip mall? Do we really need a THIRD gas station on that corner?

Shelley Johnson