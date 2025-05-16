Letters to the Editor

There are many strategies Republicans finally seem to be waking up to this last election.

‘Zombie’ federal agencies still cost taxpayer money

As a political junkie and constitutional conservative involved in both Democrat and Republican strategies for 50 years, it’s amazing why the Democrats would not change their failed strategy to fit the times rather than go against most voters to streamline the government.

It appears that old strategies die hard in politics. For years I tried to little avail to get the Republicans to use Democrat tactics to compete. There are many strategies Republicans finally seem to be waking up to this last election. In my opinion their most egregious mistake for many decades is not supporting non-partisan races. I know firsthand the results of this tactic. For decades the Democrats’ grass roots approach to getting Democrats into offices from school boards to council members has been their bread-and-butter plan to recruit and put Democrats in office. They understand notoriety, political on-the-job training, and in many cases incumbent advantage of spring boarding candidates into state legislatures to make our state laws.

The Republicans do win partisan races, they even elect governors, to be subjected to Democrat legislatures. In my opinion, it is still a blue state as state legislatures still make our laws, we need not look far for comparisons! I believe at least at local levels, Republicans are seeing the light.

Not all Democrats have a Marxist strategy but successfully advocate for big government as a winning strategy. The Democrats’ latest Trump Derangement Syndrome should wreak havoc by supporting government spending and is likely to be their downfall. The non-Marxist ideological Democrats may get out or vote Republican. According to the Epoch Times there are over 1,500 dead = “zombie” government departments expired for decades. They expire for a reason. Congress’ job is to do a benefits analysis before appropriations, rather than continuing to fund billions of dollars every year. The 2024 federal budget was $6.8 trillion yet over $544,000,000,000 (8%) was spent on expired “zombie” departments without benefit analysis. After research it is clear that some of these ridiculous departments should never have been authorized in the first place, let alone funded after they expired.

It is no wonder Congress approval rating is a low 29% and we better hope, before the midterms, they get to work with funding authorization research instead of just passing budgets.

Gene Fisher

Opinions differ, but reader declares things ARE better

“Facts are stubborn things.” So proclaimed John Adams years before he became the second president of the U.S.A.

Nevada 4th Congressman, Steven Horsford’s guest column in the LV Sun 5-4-24, confirms that his view of facts is much different than that of the “Colossus of Independence,” John Adams.

To Congressman Horsford, facts are NOT stubborn — they are irrelevant, pliable, worthy of rejection and ignored by him.

The congressman’s column states; “Families are being squeezed from all sides, at the gas pump, at the grocery store. Families have been struggling more than ever to make ends meet …” Horsford, of course, attributes all this to President Trump’s election and policy.

The stubborn facts are these: Grocery price increases peaked in 2022 with a record rise of 11.4%, and jumped another 5% in 2023. Trump was not president in 2022 – 2023 — Horsford was in Congress.

Egg prices are down $2.52 per dozen — a whopping 43.38% drop since Trump took office.

Gas at the pump dropped 11.13% from March 2024 to March 2025, and jobs in Nevada are up for the same period by 0.6% according to DETR.

Any Nevadan who has been to the grocery store or the gas station knows that these stats are confirmed by the reality of their experience — things are improving with Trump.

Which begs the question: Why would our congressmen spew such an obvious lie to the voters?

True, the Democrat party consistently acts on their belief that We the People are stupid. Still, it’s hard to believe that even the Dems think we are THAT stupid.

A twist on Adams’ quote might explain: “Foolish congressmen campaigning are … stubborn things.”

P.S. Bovee