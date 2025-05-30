Letters to the Editor

Writ of Habeas Corpus: Subject to interpretation?

What an interesting term. Yeah, right, ha ha. But our Founding Fathers thought it was important enough to put in Article 1 Section 9 of the U.S. Constitution. Watching the recent Senate hearing with several cabinet members, the secretary of Homeland Security gave a very poor answer when being questioned by two Democratic senators that were “gotcha” questions.

First, unlike the answer she gave, a “writ is a demand to someone or some entity to present something to that court.” Habeas corpus is a Latin word for body, not necessarily a dead one. The questions were only for a partial answer, the part that fitted they wanted the public to hear, that was the “due process” not the exceptions, which read, “Habeas corpus shall not be suspended, UNLESS WHEN, cases of rebellion or invasion, the public safety may require it.”

It’s been suspended a number of times, most notably in 1863 by President Lincoln, during the Civil War, which most agree was proper. Once, more recently, was the labeled “insurrection of January 6th, 2021”, which many continually question, why the danger is still a subject to many, with many unanswered questions not clarified.

Today after allowing an estimated 10 to 20 million that were not properly vetted, if vetted at all, some of these same people are for full legal processing for each and every crosser, including appeals, at taxpayer expense to legal firms that are very good at feasting at the public trough. Regardless of the economic condition of the nation.

At this time, most of the immigration court hearings are four or more years down the road and if there are 10 to 20 more to be added, we may well get close the next century with hearings and appeals. You hear many say, “Most of us are immigrants here and we need them to do the work Americans won’t do.” It’s true, most of us are from somewhere else in our family backgrounds, for example my grandparents were immigrants at the turn of the 20th century and had some of the same hopes and dreams many of the immigrants of today, but the thing they didn’t receive was any form of help from any government entity. If they received any support at all it was for their communities of similar ethnicities and or religious institutions that were not getting funds from the government.

All those I knew about had also a self-pride about what they would receive, making extended charity being a dirty word. This issue could be easily taken care of with following the laws we already have on immigration with some tweaks from legislators and maybe the seriousness has reached high enough levels to wake up enough people that understand [that] we as a nation will not survive with the great number of social programs and the amount of people that are here taking resources that are becoming scarcer, from health care, to housing, to worthy education, and even food.

Another major obstacle is quickly becoming a reality and at a much faster pace, and that is AI, which is replacing particularly menial jobs at breakneck speed. Don’t be too surprised to see things like robotic maids making your bed at even your home in the near future. What will an unskilled or even semi-skilled person do to make a living and this will be a question for the world, including legals and illegals. “The times are a changin’ whether you’re ready or not, it’s an idle hands question.”

David Jaronik