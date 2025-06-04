Letters to the Editor

If some existing laws were broken, there should be an accounting, no matter who it is.

We just want to know who is really in charge of country

It’s been announced that former President Biden has a severe case of prostate cancer and may be in the final stages. Many of us know firsthand how bad any cancer can be by watching someone close to us or personally experiencing it and most of us wouldn’t wish it on anyone else and that is how I feel and believe Joe Biden himself, due to his cancer as well as his deteriorative cognitive ability, should also be left alone. But those who were actually running the country need to answer some very serious questions and it’s doubtful if Biden in his condition could shed any light on all the negative things that happened during his time in office.

This has nothing to do with revenge, but if some existing laws were broken, there should be an accounting, no matter who it is. This wasn’t the first time in history major cover for a U.S. president happened with the most pervious incident being Edith Wilson protecting by acting as president of her husband Woodrow the last 18 months as president. This was very egregious and an action with stricter rules regarding the status and welfare of the U.S. and its people, which is the bottom line, understanding the greatest responsibility the president has is the welfare of the country and its people.

During the time of President Wilson, the world was a much different place even with its problems and dangers, there were no nuclear weapons, super-sonic planes and missiles that could strike in minutes, not to mention the high-tech world that controls so much of our lives and the AI advances that grow in leaps bounds.

We in the system have the right to know that the person “we” put in office is the one that understands he answers to us, not some unknown person or persons “behind the curtain.”

David Jaronik

Republican Women amazed there were no applicants for scholarships

The Pahrump Valley Republican Women (PVRW) are a group of women who quietly provide their support and dollars to many worthwhile causes in Nye County. They don’t get paid and they don’t do it for recognition; they just want to help where they can.

For many years, they have, again, quietly awarded three $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school students in Nye County who have been accepted into a college or university. While this is a modest award, by some measures, college is such an expensive proposition for most, if not all, students and their families, you can’t tell me this doesn’t help.

The only criteria is to submit an essay on a question/topic posed by the PVRW for that year’s scholarships. They are judged carefully and the three best written essays are awarded these scholarships. I cannot understand how there were no student essays submitted for a possible scholarship this year. None.

I don’t know who dropped the ball at the high schools or if it was the individual students — but it is hard for me to believe a student and his/her family wouldn’t at least try. The PVRW mailbox was checked and rechecked …nothing. What a shame.

Jerry K. Hashimura