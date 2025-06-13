Former member expresses support for new town board

In reply to a letter in last Friday’s Letters to the Editor, “What would Pahrump gain by reinstating a town board”.

I would like to point out a few things that the author mentioned. First, she stated, “There were numerous issues, too numerous and sad to list”. You see, she stated it this way to make the accusations without saying what they were, typical politics. Second, she went on to say, “Not the least being a 50+% increase in taxes”. Let me say this and if she had done some research instead of listening to an old has-been, past county commissioner you would know the old Pahrump Town Board and town boards prior to them, never, let me say that again, never, raised any taxes on the residents of Pahrump, that was not something they had control of, period. But who did? Yes, that is right, the county commissioners, and they are the ones who have raised our taxes and spent money like there is no tomorrow instead of trying to improve our town.

And let us not forget to look at who in the last 10 years have given themselves pay raises several times; that is right - the county commissioners. And what did the town board members make as a salary? That is also right- nothing, zero, nada, we were volunteers.

Now let us address the meeting that Tom Waters held at the VEA building. A couple of them, who showed up late and did not listen to the presentation that Tom Waters put on, and that I might add was very professionally done or they may not have made fools of themselves, by taking the microphone and one of them acting like it’s election time and start running off at the mouth with scare tactics by yelling, “This is not about bringing back the town board, it is about incorporation”, all in an attempt to scare you, plain and simple. There have been three attempts for incorporation over the years and the people spoke and incorporation failed. I for one do not see that coming up again until the county/town hits 100,000 residents and then the Nevada Revised Statutes (NRS 266) kicks in, but that is a topic for when that occurs.

The two people I am referring to, and I will not dignify using their names because they thrive on the attention and I do not want to give them that, only come around when it is time for… wait for it… to run for election in District 4 and 5, which they both lost in the last election four years ago. You do not see them in the community doing anything worthwhile, like raising funds for needy programs, or taking part or donating to needy organizations or things like that, no you do not, they only come around during election time. All they are concerned about is themselves and what is in it for them. And all they know how to do is try and scare people into voting for them no matter how many untruths they spread. You see they’re only about telling you what is wrong in your lives and who is to blame for it and that is how you win elections, instead of coming up with real solutions to make everyone’s lives better right here in our beautiful town.

Now why bring back the town board? Yes, you will add a layer of government that will represent every resident in the town of Pahrump, your tax dollars will stay here in the town of Pahrump for things you the residents keep asking for and want to see here and not have your tax dollars spent all over the county. You will have a direct say with people who will represent you and fight for you to the county commission. Some say the town of Pahrump would need to hire more staff. Not really, most of the employees that the town of Pahrump had are at the county now doing the same work and are paid for by our tax dollars, they can just transfer back. The county commissioners are wasting your tax money as I stated before, like there is no tomorrow and most have no idea what they are or mostly are not doing for the residents of Pahrump.

So let us not fall for the same old people running to get elected or re-elected and elect people who will think of the town of Pahrump and the county as a whole and not themselves.

William Dolan

U.S. Army Veteran, resident and taxpayer