Letters to the Editor

Maybe we don’t learn from our past mistakes

I recently predicted in the PVT that the notoriety and Democrat grandstanding over Garcia’s deportation was a clear warning of things to come. The left-wingers don’t care about one vote out of 20 million illegals. My direct quote was: “We should realize it’s a test for the supporters of this atrocity to save everyone that can’t be proven as gangland criminals, resulting in millions of new Democrat voters as one goal to fundamentally change America with a one-party rule”.

The plan was predictable. First: get as much fanfare as possible involving showboating politicians. Second: successfully advocating the U.S. Supreme Court to rule (9-0) for the Trump administration to “facilitate” the return of Garcia. Third: set a precedent to obtain hearings for all illegals. Fourth: set the stage to either purchase or use political pressure to facilitate his return. Marxist 4, Trump 0.

I wrongly presumed the next play would be Garcia’s deportation hearing as the excuse for professional rioters and agitators to protest, garner support and collect money from rogue nations and of course, Soros. I had overlooked that the move to save all illegals for future voters was too important to wait for his hearing, thus LA riots and other cities to follow!

When ICE agents go into sanctuary states, cities, apartment complexes, etc., they do so with documented known illegal criminals; they also check IDs and arrest illegals as their job is to deport non-documented lawbreakers, not just hardened killers and criminals. They went around our legal immigration system, they broke our laws! We’ve heard about crimes, plus the horrendous drain on our economy. The excuse “we are a nation of immigrants” has no merit! The trials and tribulations to enter and become a U.S. citizen are arduous! Most of us are descendants of patriotic legal immigrants and as such it is a degradation of not only the system, but our ancestors.

Trump is doing what he should have done in his first term after the 2020 Floyd rampage by these unpatriotic anarchists before it evolves, two billion in damages, 2,000 police injuries and 25 deaths!

Gene Fisher

USN Retired

How DEI removal may erode support for veterans

Following federal commitments to cut unnecessary government spending under the guidance of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the Department for Veterans Affairs (VA) eliminated its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiative. The VA is set to save more than $6.1 million this way, money that, according to the 2026 VA budget proposal, will be used to improve medical services and support for veterans. Although an efficient use of funds is necessary, DEI may not be expendable. Developed in conjunction with the implementation of the PACT Act 2022, this initiative provided cultural awareness training for VA staff, resulting in a higher approval rate for claims issued to veterans from underserved communities. Before this initiative, independent investigations found that claims processors approved compensation requests 14% less for veterans from ethnic minority groups. With DEI, a 75% increase in claims approved for minority veterans was recorded. Across the VA, claims granted exceeded 1.1 million, whereas in 2021, the number of approved claims was a little over 280,000.

Nevada is home to more than 200,000 veterans, with more than 7,000 residing in Nye County. About half of Nevada’s veteran population belongs to an ethnic minority group, including Hispanic, Black, Asian, and multiracial individuals. As a result, DEI removal may substantially impact the number of claims approved and the quality of services received by veterans in this state. Strategies to preserve equitable access to compensation may now be necessary.

Cristina Johnson

Cristina Johnson is a Navy veteran advocate for the Asbestos Ships Organization, a non-profit educating veterans about the risks of asbestos exposure on Navy ships.