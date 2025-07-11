Letters to the Editor

The Democratic Party has overspent, overtaxed, and over-regulated this nation to the point of near financial disaster.

The Democrats have been in control of this nation for the most years since the Reagan administration 36 years ago. They have infested the Congress, our education system, our courts, our industries and our military with socialistic policies. The Democratic Party has overspent, overtaxed, and over-regulated this nation to the point of near financial disaster. The interest payments on our national debt are outrageous.

Down on the corner of our wonderful town in a No Kings protest. This nation allows and should allow peaceful protests.

Trump has done more good for this country in four months than the Congress has done for decades. President Trump is not a king (Congress rules), but he is a strong American patriot. He believes that this nation should be a capitalist republic and not a socialist democracy.

Most Democrats, especially the young, don’t even know what that means.

Vern Jewett

This country could use universal health care

The United States of America is the only developed nation in the world that doesn’t provide universal health care. The U.S. spends approximately 17% of its GNP (gross national product) on health care, compared to an average of 9% in the other developed countries. And the kicker is that the people in the countries with universal health care live two years longer than we in the U.S. live. Do people realize that 75% of U.S. bankruptcies are due to medical debts?

The above has been debated for over 50 years, both political parties are not willing to enact universal health care because both parties rely on political contributions from powerful insurance companies. It’s time to get corporate and private money out of our elections and only have tax-supported elections, (that may be a future letter).

If Trump’s BBB (Big Beautiful Bill) is passed, approximately 14 million low-income workers and their families will lose their Medicaid coverage.

Judith A. Beay