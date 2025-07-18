Letters to the Editor

I’d like everyone in Pahrump to know we DO have an A+ hospital in DVH.

Resident thanks hospital staff for excellent care

In April 2025 I was taken to Desert View Hospital’s emergency room. I was diagnosed with pneumonia and spent the night in the ER. I spent approximately five days in an assigned room.

I’d like everyone in Pahrump to know we DO have an A+ hospital in DVH. I’d like to thank their ER staff for their superb service. The next day, I was transferred to a room.

I want to thank all the people who were assigned to my care for the way they treated and served me. I would like to thank the doctor and the entire nursing staff.

Desert View Hospital is an excellent hospital and I know they will grow. Keep up the good work and thank you.

Peter Licomitros

GOP voter comes back from meeting feeling positive

This is a follow-up to my Letter to the Editor in May of last year when, for the first time, I attended the Nevada Republican Party State Convention and came away a little disappointed. I just came back from attending, also for the first time, the Nevada Republican Central Committee Summer Meeting in Winnemucca as one of eight Nye County Republican Party delegates who made the trip.

This experience was the polar opposite of last year’s experience and I thoroughly enjoyed that meeting and the Nevada Republican Party Rural Caucus Meeting held the day before (which is attended by delegates representing the 15 rural Republican Nevada counties).

For those who may not know, the rural counties in Nevada are and were critical to achieving Republican wins in Nevada and, as Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald reminded us, the rural counties were instrumental in turning Nevada red for the first time in 20 years and getting President Trump into the White House — but there is more work to do with the upcoming midterm elections in 2026.

As Governor Joe Lombardo told us himself at the Nye County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner earlier this year, it was the rural counties who won him the governor’s mansion in 2022 and who are again the tip of the spear for the midterm elections next year and keeping him as Nevada’s governor. And as Chairman Michael McDonald and other speakers urged everyone in attendance, among many other things, we need to register Republicans to vote and, most importantly, get every registered Republican to the polls and actually vote. There are key seats in the Nevada Senate and Assembly that could turn Republican and help Governor Lombardo after he is re-elected.

This was an outstanding general meeting and rural caucus meeting. It was refreshing to feel and hear the energy in the room and collaborate with like-minded Republicans anxious to do the work necessary to re-elect Governor Lombardo and turn blue seats red in the Nevada Senate and Assembly. As Chairman McDonald said, Republicans in Nevada need to be united and I couldn’t agree more. We need to set aside any petty grievances and all steer in the same direction; the Democrats are the problem, not our fellow Republicans. I’m hopeful we can keep Nevada red and not blue like our neighbor state of California.

Jerry Hashimura