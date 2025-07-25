Letters to the Editor

I want to thank several people in regard to the progress happening at the Nye County Animal Shelter.

Reader: The heart should have just been left alone

I’ve sat back and watched this Joey Perry tragedy since it happened less than two weeks ago. I didn’t know Joey nor did I know any of his family or friends.

Shortly after this 22-year-old young man was murdered, a heart was painted in the spot he was gunned down. It wasn’t hurting anyone. It wasn’t grotesque or offensive in any way!

A vigil was held the following Friday for Joey and then within a day’s time the heart was completely obliterated with fresh pavement — within a week’s time of a mother losing her 22-yr old son! Within a week’s time of family and friends losing their Joey. How cold-hearted can you be Pahrump? I would bet the bank that if had been someone deemed important enough, they would have allowed the heart to stay for goodness sake!

Today I saw someone had repainted a new heart over the spot where Joey’s life was tragically ended. I don’t know how long this one will stay but perhaps someone might rethink their decision and in fact have a heart and leave it alone!

Faith Muello

County animal shelter very thankful for help, progress

I want to thank several people in regard to the progress happening at the Nye County Animal Shelter.

First, thank you so much to all the volunteer coalition members who came together for our inaugural meeting on June 4, 2025, so they could help out at the shelter. Many wanted to walk dogs and socialize them, while others were responsive to cleaning and sitting with the cats. I want to thank them for making calls to their commissioners and voicing their support for the “Help Our Animals Initiative.”

I have to thank Commissioner Ian Bayne for hearing my concerns about the shelter and getting involved, along with Commissioner Ron Boskovich. Even though the article did not pass, I believe the volunteers’ voices were heard.

Thank you to Commissioners Debra Strickland and John Koenig for their information in the 6/25 Pahrump Valley Times article, and for noting that it did not mean the project is dead in the water, and for directing staff to work with Commissioner Koenig on a plan. Well, it looks like they did!

A huge thank you to Rene Morales Construction and Top Rank Builders for donating time and resources to get the yard done so the dogs will be able to get exercise outdoors. (See the 7/2 article in Pahrump Valley Times – Donations Kick-off Project).

I love Commissioner Koenig’s words: “It’s not a one-person-does-all thing. We all chip in a little bit each, then we can all be heroes.” Honestly, no one from the volunteer coalition is looking to be a hero; they just want to be able to walk dogs and get them socialized, as some may never get to see daylight without the volunteers. All of this progress is making it easier for people to volunteer.

I would also like to extend my gratitude to the volunteer coordinator of training, Brianna Kirsner, the executive director of the nonprofit, Paw-Rump Rehab and Rescue. Brianna has her own rescue, but again, it’s about helping as many dogs as possible get socialized and find homes.

In following up with volunteers, I would also like to recognize the top volunteer, contributing anywhere between 30-35 hours a week and walking and socializing with over 50 dogs a week, when she has been allowed at the shelter. Her heart for these dogs has driven her to make many calls, and connections, even came up with a seven-page data plan for the outdoor area to get things moving forward. Thank you Bridgitte.

Volunteers are invaluable when there are so many dogs and cats needing people attention. If you are interested in helping out, cleaning, sitting with cats, and walking dogs as the weather gets cooler, please go in to the shelter and let them know. Even one day a week for 15-30 minutes means a lot to the pup or kitty you choose to love on.

We will be having another volunteer coalition meeting in September. Date and time to be announced. Please email me at empopek35@yahoo.com if you are interested.

With much thanks,

Eva Popek

Founder of the Nye County Animal Shelter volunteer coalition