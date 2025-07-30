Letters to the Editor

Reader pens letter to Nevada AG Aaron Ford

I question your decisions, especially when it comes to you using your office in suing the federal government and President Trump. On January 28th of this year, you sued Mr. Trump over his executive order requesting a temporary freeze on federal spending. You said Nevada is impacted by foreign aid, NGO’s (non-government organizations) DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion), Woke gender ideology, (awareness of social injustice) and the Green New Deal. DEI is another form of affirmative action that has been found to be illegal. The Green New Deal was written by another Democrat socialist and is a huge waste of taxpayers’ dollars and Woke gender ideology is another term for men in women’s sports. None of these things pertain to Nevada.

Also in January, you sued again over birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment. Mr. Ford, for far too long this issue has been misrepresented. This amendment, along with the 13th and 15th amendment, was solely written with slavery in mind and birthright citizenship hinges on one sentence which is, “All persons born or naturalized in the United State and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.” This sentence hinges on the word “person” and was intended by the writers to mean slaves and not just anyone who wanders over our border. Illegals are not subject to our jurisdiction as they are subjects of where they come from until they go through the process of becoming U.S. citizens.

In April, you, along with the Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar, sued over an election reform executive order from President Trump calling for voters to prove they are U.S. citizens, have a photo ID, and restricting mail-in ballots. Mail-in ballots were intended for military personal and persons who could not make it to vote in person and not for every voter. If anything, Mr. Ford, you should get legislation to overturn Nevada’s motor voter policy, as anyone who gets a driver’s license or ID gets registered to vote, a policy ripe for corruption and would force Nevada citizens to actually go out and actively register to vote and would prove they take an interest in voting and have knowledge as to who they want to govern them. And mail-in ballots, which became prevalent only when citizens were restricted by Nevada Democrat socialist governor Sisolak, who forced us to wear meaningless masks. This caused some laws to be changed, allowing all mail-in ballots. Many ballots were found in trash cans and more showed up late by the trunkful. This again is ripe for corruption and the president is striving to keep elections clean and honest. Something you and Mr. Aguilar should be doing.

In April again, you sued the Trump administration over tariffs having to do with Mexico and Canada, even before you knew what the outcome could be. Mr. Ford, please let those elected officials who are doing the right things for America be allowed to conduct international business.

Mr. Ford, I see you are thinking of becoming the Nevada governor. That means you will impose upon Nevada citizens your idea that men should compete in women sports. That you will do your best to hire workers using DEI and not hire the best man or woman for the job, only taking into account the person’s race, gender or sexual orientation. These ideas lead to total incompetence in every aspect of American life. Mr. Ford, you will be bringing to Nevada those same ideas that the Democrat socialists who are running for the mayor jobs in New York City and Minneapolis to Nevada. I think Nevadans want to be more aligned with Idaho and Utah, rather than California, Washington and Oregon.

Mr. Ford, I wrote a letter to you asking your opinion about Nevada DMV forcing all persons to give you our personal mileage to our vehicles. You have no right to force us to tell you how far we do or do not drive and is a violation of the 4th Amendment, which is unreasonable search and seizure. In my letter to you I asked your opinion as to the legality of this, as is it not your job to have a legal opinion as to something you enforce? But you or your staff wrote back and said it was up to someone else to decide. I believe this is dereliction of your duty to not inform Nevadans as to your policies and why.

In February of this year, you announced a publication of immigration ideas. You do not want any employees of Nevada, especially law enforcement officers, to engage in immigration enforcement. You say the federal government would get free labor by assisting in immigration enforcement. You say that Nevada public servants must treat everyone fairly and comply with our constitutional mandate. Mr. Ford, in Section 2 of the Nevada Constitution is this sentence, “resist the Execution of its laws, the Federal Government may, by warrant of the Constitution, employ armed force in compelling obedience to its Authority.” By your resistance, you, Mr. Ford, are not abiding by the Nevada Constitution, and your actions are protecting illegal immigrants and is undermining the United States Constitution. You should be protecting United States citizens and assisting to rid our country of illegals who are draining hardworking people’s taxpayer dollars.

Arnold Breitenbach