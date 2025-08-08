Letters to the Editor

As a resident of Pahrump for over 40 years, I have seen some significant changes, not all of them for the better.

Reader believes nix of town board was lack of respect

As a resident of Pahrump for over 40 years, I have seen some significant changes, not all of them for the better.

Thankfully, with time, poor decisions can be made better with renewed reflections, but it all depends on those making the decisions.

The county commissioners are indeed hard-working citizens of Nye, and have responsibilities of various areas, and not just the county board but when the leadership of any regulatory board demeans or fails to listen to those they govern, stances begin to seem arbitrary and/or tyrannical, or show a lack of concern for those who may be most affected.

I truly believe the number one reason the Pahrump Town Board was rejected by the people was a demonstrated lack of respect for those who rose to speak against certain items. When the people are referred as the “Peanut Gallery” one begins to consider the board as nothing but a body of clowns and marionettes.

Having been chosen to sit on a county board, I have seen very similar things occur.

Respectfully,

Dr. Kenneth Searles, PharMD.