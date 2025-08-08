87°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Letters to the Editor

Getty Images
Getty Images
More Stories
Over a 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies were given out. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley ...
PHOTOS: Large turnout at this year’s Back to School Fair
pvt default image
Deputy involved shooting in Amargosa Valley
As of July 1, Nye County has started charging tipping fees to all users at its landfills, somet ...
Landfill tipping fee frustration
Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
ROOTED IN NEVADA: Choosing the tree that will go to DC
August 8, 2025 - 4:05 am
 

Reader believes nix of town board was lack of respect

As a resident of Pahrump for over 40 years, I have seen some significant changes, not all of them for the better.

Thankfully, with time, poor decisions can be made better with renewed reflections, but it all depends on those making the decisions.

The county commissioners are indeed hard-working citizens of Nye, and have responsibilities of various areas, and not just the county board but when the leadership of any regulatory board demeans or fails to listen to those they govern, stances begin to seem arbitrary and/or tyrannical, or show a lack of concern for those who may be most affected.

I truly believe the number one reason the Pahrump Town Board was rejected by the people was a demonstrated lack of respect for those who rose to speak against certain items. When the people are referred as the “Peanut Gallery” one begins to consider the board as nothing but a body of clowns and marionettes.

Having been chosen to sit on a county board, I have seen very similar things occur.

Respectfully,

Dr. Kenneth Searles, PharMD.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
As of July 1, Nye County has started charging tipping fees to all users at its landfills, somet ...
Landfill tipping fee frustration
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Residents are expressing concern regarding delays, possible increases in illegal dumping as a result of new dump use fees.

Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
ROOTED IN NEVADA: Choosing the tree that will go to DC
By Jessica Sterling Pahrump Valley Times

What specifications narrowed the selection of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree? Learn about how LiDAR technology helped with the decision-making process.

A Jefferson American elm tree, planted near the south side of the U.S. Capitol's lower west ter ...
Not the only NV tree in DC
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Jefferson American elm dedicated last spring on the U.S. Capitol Grounds to honor of the people of Nevada.