Letters to the Editor

I don’t know how the rest of Nevada feels, but I am very disturbed by what I see regarding our country.

I don’t know how the rest of Nevada feels, but I am very disturbed by what I see regarding our country. It not only seems to be decaying before my very eyes, but it is.

When I was a kid I could buy a candy bar for a nickel and today that same candy bar is about $1.25. Do the math and I find an inflation increase of 2,400% and a home I bought up 2,185% increase and my pay up 1900%. Our dollar is practically worthless. It stems from President Nixon taking us off of the gold standard and out of control spending.

Our national debt is over 38 trillion dollars, a staggering amount. In 1964 our national debt was 300 billion, an increase of over 1,200% and our GDP is now at 121%, an unsustainable amount. Our debt is more than the economies of China, France and Italy combined.

Our inflation problem is minor compared to where our country has gone morally and politically. I put the blame about 90% upon Democrats and 10% on Republicans. The Democrats today are not what they used to be. Remember when their President Kennedy stated, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what can you do for your country.” Not even close from then to now, as we see 1 in 8 is taking food on the SNAP program or free food. That is over 12% of people just on food stamps. Over 53% of the U.S. expenses are for Social Security and Medicare.

One out of every three Americans are enrolled in at least one government assistance program, which is over 100 million people.

Most Americans are worried about becoming a Socialist country, when in fact the statistics already show we are already there. President Trump is called a Nazi, fascist, and dictator, among other names and he tells us, “America will never be a socialist country.” I wish that were true. The term Nazi means National Socialist.

With the millions of illegal immigrants in America today, we find them a drain on our tax dollars as they are given food, clothing, telephones, transportation and housing, all at taxpayers’ expense. It seems the illegal immigrants hear that America is a free country and with that they think everything is just here for the taking or not having to abide by our laws. We see that in the horrific crimes they commit. The most recent is the shooting of two National Guard troops in Washington, D.C.

With the estimated 20 million or more of illegal immigrants, President Trump has promised to remove them. The Democrats are doing all they can to prevent this from happening as they have created a haven for illegal immigrants by having sanctuary towns, cities and even states. This does nothing more than encourage more illegal immigration and crime. After all, if they say they will protect these people from Mr. Trump to deport them, then why not stay and continue their ways and not assimilate.

You have to ask yourself, why would Democrats want this to happen? It is all about VOTES. With the loose laws we have to register voters, issuing driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants, granting commercial licenses to illegals who cannot read or write our English language, then why would they not vote for the party that has allowed them to first be here in the first place, then, give them all the free stuff and protect them from being deported.

It is called demographics, and means the amount of people here illegally will be counted on census records which will cause more seats in the House of Representatives and eventuality become a one-party system dominated by Democrats. The same party that has moved so far to the left they endorse and elect socialists to become city council members, House members, mayors of large cities, district attorneys, attorney generals and even governors. In some cases, Muslims are also elected who wish to impose Sharia Law upon us. In all of these situations, nearly 100% are Democrat Socialists.

The only explanation I can figure out is that all of these voters are either uneducated or they are just addicted to government handouts and not willing to put forth the work that makes them independent. Famous football coach John Madden stated, “To make it to easy street, you have to go through the sewer.” Meaning it takes hard work to get somewhere.

It is my belief that if today you continue to vote for Democrats means you are casting your vote to a party that has lurched far to the left and is now the Democrat Socialist Party. They are supporting crime, mutilating children, teaching that America is not the shiny beacon on the hill. The evidence of the undermining of our children is the leader of the teachers’ union who wears a paper clip with reference to the people of Norway, when they secretly protested the Nazi’s taking over their country.

